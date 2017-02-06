Reginald Robinson, 24, was arrested on Dec. 30 after he was found in possession of more than $500, which was believed to be acquired from 51-year-old Duane Apple, of Mitchell, by selling fake drugs.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., law enforcement responded to a report of a robbery outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Lake Andes. A Charles Mix County deputy pulled over a vehicle that matched the description in the report and identified Robinson in the back seat.

The deputy found $590 in cash, a screwdriver and a bag containing a substance believed to be marijuana, according to court documents. The driver and a passenger said they picked up Robinson but didn't know he was wanted for robbery.

Robinson was taken to the Charles Mix County Jail, where a urinalysis test allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Officers also allegedly found him in possession of a marijuana pipe and a crystal-like substance Robinson identified as salt. Robinson said the alleged victims accused him of robbery because he sold them salt instead of drugs.

Law enforcement made contact with the two alleged victims, Apple and his girlfriend, Jeanne High Wolf. They said they gave Robinson a ride to the VFW, where he threatened them with a screwdriver and took $780, court documents state.

Law enforcement searched Apple's vehicle and allegedly found marijuana. Apple gave a voluntary urine sample, which tested positive for PCP, according to court documents.

Robinson was charged with first-degree robbery, a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; ingestion of methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; and making or delivering a fraudulent controlled substance, a Class 6 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

He was also charged with possession and ingestion of marijuana, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine; and possession of drug paraphernalia, punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Apple was charged with ingestion of PCP, a Class 5 felony. Apple was released on bond on Jan. 4, and Robinson was released Jan. 10.