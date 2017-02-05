Panelists talk meth use at annual Mitchell health fair

"Meth is just a horrendous problem across South Dakota and across the nation, and it affects more people than you think," Morris said to the small crowd gathered for the panel.

Other panelists included Jackson Brown, a detective with the Mitchell Police Division, Samantha Olson, with the Mitchell School District, and Pat Aylward, a dental hygienist in Mitchell.

Each of the individuals spoke on their personal involvement with meth through their jobs. Morris said he has dealt with meth in both his personal and professional life. Professionally, as the fire chief, he and the Mitchell Fire Division have responded to several fires in which they suspect to be meth-related. Also, on the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) side, Morris said he's helped people who are users, both first-time and longtime.

For Brown, as a member of the police division and the James Valley Drug Task Force, has had a lot of experience working with drug crime in both Mitchell and the surrounding counties. Seeing first-hand the issues the area is facing, Brown said, it's been a problem for a long time and he thinks events, such as the Meth Changes Everything, need to be brought to children's attention before high school.

"In my opinion, high school is too late," Brown said during the panel.

And when it comes to high school, panelist Olson has experience, adding in her own thoughts during Saturday's event. She has worked for the Mitchell School District for the past two years as a prevention specialist, working with children K-12 on bullying, self-harm and internet safety, and also drugs and alcohol.

She said while some children use the drug, the biggest problem she sees is meth-addicted parents.

"We definitely have some of those kids. But most of what we see in the school district is the parent and that trickle-down effect it has on the kids," Olson said. "Their parents that are in and out of the jail and in and out of the home. That's a big inconsistency for kids to begin with."

After the panelists each described their professional involvement with meth, questions were raised by the audience. And for Lisha Vandersteen, a community health coordinator with Avera Queen of Peace who served as one of the organizers of the panel, this was a good start to bringing meth awareness to the community.

Vandersteen heard of the Meth Changes Everything program last year and knew it was something that should be brought to the annual health fair — she just wished more people showed up.

"I went well and we learned a lot, I just wished more would have attended. They know its a problem, but they don't want to talk about it. It's a hard subject," Vandersteen said.

The Meth Changes Everything presentation was one of many events going on at the Health Fair on Saturday. Hosted by the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce, there was a total of 40 booths. The event also featured a bicycle raffle, a helmet giveaway, a Frozen Foot 5K and an inflatable heart exhibit. The exhibit, which was brought by Avera Health, was a large, inflatable device that allowed attendees to walk through and learn various facts about the organ.

Rebecca Zabel, with the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce, estimates a total between 400 and 500 people showed up for the annual health fair, and she's hoping for another high turnout for the event's 25th year in 2018.

"It's been good. The attendance was fairly standard and we had good activities," Zabel said. "And it's going to be big next year."