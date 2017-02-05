The council will meet at 6:15 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, where the eight-person board will have a chance to override Toomey's veto, which Toomey said he made after hearing customer complaints regarding safety and service about Dependable's employees. If the council decides to override Toomey's veto, it will require six votes.

The city's other option for recycling was Mitchell-based Petrik Sanitation, which filed an appeal to have the bid discussed further. If it had been selected by the council, Petrik would provide its single-stream, no-sort service at an annual cost of $289,992.

In a letter issued by Toomey included in the council packet, he wrote "My own personal experience with Dependable Sanitation gives support to these many issues that forces me to ask for council discussion that gives proper attention to these concerns/complaints from our public."

According to information provided in the council's agenda packet, Dependable would continue its curbside recycling pickup, which utilizes 18-gallon bins and minimal sorting required by the customer. If Petrik were selected, as the majority of public comments filed in the council packet would prefer, Mitchell residents would use a new container of at least 35 gallons with a lid and wheels that requires no sorting.

The council will also discuss Toomey's directive to purchase janitorial supplies from the state contract price, a directive effective Jan. 26. The city had spent approximately $50,000 through Mitchell-based Jones Supply in 2016, and business owner Tim Jones suspects the directive was made "for a different reason" than pricing and service.

While Jones declined to specify those reasons when speaking to The Daily Republic on Friday, Toomey said the decision was based "off cash considerations and most definitely not based on a personal disagreement."

Despite the directive, businesses will have the opportunity to "meet" or "beat" the state contract for janitorial supplies, but product samples and prices must first be "evaluated" by the mayor and a department head.

Consent agenda

The council will consider approving the following items of the consent agenda:

• Minutes from the Jan. 17 City Council meeting, Jan. 30 City Council work session and Jan. 9 Planning Commission.

• The following raffle permits: A raffle for the Gertie Belle Rogers PTA with the drawing to be held March 25; A raffle for the Mitchell Community Scholarship Fund with the drawing to be held on Feb. 27; A raffle for the American Legion Post 18 with the drawing to be held on April 30; A raffle for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3750 with the drawing to be held on April 30.

• Property tax abatements for 2016 taxes payable in 2017.

• Set 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 as the time and date for bid openings for Veterans Park City Project No. 2016-43.

• Set Feb. 17 as the date for a hearing on the application of the Mitchell Elks Lodge No. 1059 for a special event liquor license located at the Masonic Lodge, 112 E. Fifth Ave. on March 11 for Wingapalooza.

• Set 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 as the date to open bids of the E911 Communications System Equipment project.

• Permission to apply for a Homeland Security Grant in the amount of $24,000 for 12 sets of tactical helmet and radio headsets.

• Declare surplus and approve to sell one EZ-Liner paint striper.

• Bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires, gas and deisel quotations, pay estimates and authorize the payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Agenda items

The council will consider the following agenda items:

• Call the meeting to order and host an executive session to discuss legal matters at 6:15 p.m.

• Conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, hear an invocation from Grace Reformed Church, conduct roll call and hear citizen input.

• An appeal hearing at the request of Petrik Sanitation, the Mitchell-based company that lost a bid to provide recycling services to the city to Dependable Sanitation, of Aberdeen.

• A discussion and vote on Mayor Jerry Toomey's veto of the recycling award.

• A discussion on a janitorial supply directive in which Toomey orders the city to purchase all janitorial supplies under state contract price.

• Hearings on the following applications: An application from OverTime for a special event liquor license located at the OverTime Event Center at 812 N. Rowley St.; An application to transfer retail on-sale liquor license RL-5732 from Blarney's LLC, doing business as Blarney's Sports Bar & Grill at 2100 Highland Way No. W, to the same location due to a change in stock ownership; An application to transfer retail on-sale liquor license RL-5350 from Lucky's LLC, doing business as Dr. Lucky's Bar & Grill on 205 N. Main St., to Tapp Enterprises.

• A hearing on the application of Stephanie Kampshoff for a conditional use permit to operate a family residential child care center in her home at 622 S. Minnesota St.

• Action to award Schoenfelder Construction a $86,391.06 bid for construction on 20th Avenue.

• Action to approve or deny a "Notice of Acceptability of Work" statement for Fifth Avenue Project No. 2016-19.

• Action to approve or deny a $25,142.80 contract with Core Engineering for geotechnical observation at the site of Mitchell's aquatic center.

• Action to approve or deny Agreement No. A2017-05, a joint agreement between Mitchell and Davison County and Aurora and Hanson counties for information sharing between databases.

• Action to approve or deny a professional design agreement for the Corn Palace rafters and catwalks.

• Action on Resolution No. R2017-08, which would result in a utility easement release at Bridle Acres.

• Action on Resolution No. R2017-09, an airport terminal lease to Dakota Flight Center, LLC, in which the lease terms are still being negotiated.

• Hold the second reading and adoption of Ordinance No. 02017-01, which would rezone a portion of Cadwell Park First Addition from high density residential to public lands and institutions. The rezoning would allow the Mitchell Baseball Association to construct a training facility on the land.

• Motion to adjourn.