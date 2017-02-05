The 13-year-old from Huron won the regional competition after correctly spelling crochet, defeating Maddie Knox, of Highmore, in the final round.

Knox, 13, took second place, while 12-year-old Josie McCord, of White Lake, placed third during the Saturday competition. The event, which was held at Dakota Wesleyan University, began at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and lasted until mid-afternoon.

Rutledge, Knox and McCord will have the opportunity to advance to the South Dakota State Spelling Bee, which is being held March 18 at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. The winner of the state spelling bee at USD will then advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May.

In addition to the regional contest, local contests were also held by grade. The winners of those competitions are listed below:

Grade 3: First place: Ahimsa Stuthis, Wagner; second place: Jalen Thomas, Mitchell (L.B. Williams Elementary); third place: Matthew Mauszycki, Mitchell (John Paul II Elementary).

Grade 4: First place: Joshua Machado, Mitchell (John Paul II Elementary); second place: Cadence Jarding, Hanson; third place: Ella Pollreisz, Ethan.

Grade 5: First place: Jace Aikins, Mitchell (Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary); second place: Noah Larson, Mitchell (L.B. Williams Elementary); third place: Rian Dauvier, Mitchell (John Paul II Elementary).

Grade 6: First place: Shad Bosma, Corsica/Stickney; second place: Emily Moody, Mitchell (John Paul II Elementary), third place: Kevin Ramos, Ethan.

Grade 7: First place: Ana Twiggs, Mitchell (Mitchell Christian School); second place: Hugo Orozco-Gusan, White Lake; third place: Taylor Schroeder, Hanson.

Grade 8: First place: Mackenzie Muckey, Dakota Christian; second place: BriAnna Linn, Plankinton. No third place winner was determined.