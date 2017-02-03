Mitchell's Performing Arts Center officially opens its doors

The opening has been a long time coming, especially after some construction delays in late 2016 and early 2017 caused the Jan. 15 grand opening to be postponed.

Several safety systems — including the fire alarms — had yet to be installed for the 67,000-square-foot center, according to Superintendent Joe Graves, thus delaying the opening. But now, nearly one month later, the center is ready.

Classes will begin in the facility on Monday, but an official grand opening will not be until April 9, a date in which donors can be in attendance.

Students and faculty spent Friday afternoon moving equipment to the new facility, and band director Ryan Stahle loved watching everyone's expressions as they saw the space for the first time.

"It's like Christmas morning. That's the best way to describe it," Stahle said. "Everything in the new building is just such a monstrous upgrade from what we had, it's hard to take it all in. It's going to take a couple months before it sinks in on exactly how great we have it."

The center, which is connected to the Mitchell Career and Technical Education Academy, includes a 1,200-seat theater, space for the district's band and choir programs, extra storage space and a smaller black box theater.

The first event in the new facility will be the Palace City Jazz Festival on Tuesday. Other major events, such as Mitchell High School's all-school talent show on Feb. 24 and the Show Choir Classic on March 18, will also be held in the PAC auditorium.

With the daylong jazz festival taking place only days after moving into the center, school officials will have to quickly get the center ready by Tuesday, Stahle said. But they'll be as ready as they can be.

"We understand that most places have months to prepare for the first event. We won't have any of that," Stahle said. "There will be some things that will not go according to plan, but we kind of look at this as a soft opening."

The Palace City Jazz Festival — which is the state's only non-competitive, high school-run jazz festival — will feature 18 jazz bands from area schools, followed by a public concert at 7 p.m.

Stahle is hoping for a large turnout at the festival, especially since it will be the public first opportunity to see the performing arts center in action.

"The theater is absolutely amazing and it just takes your breath away ..." Stahle said. "Hopefully a lot of people will come and check it out."