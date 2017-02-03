Mitchell police targeting ear protection for SWAT team

The Mitchell Police Division has requested permission from the City Council to apply for a $24,000 Homeland Security Grant to purchase 12 sets of tactical helmets and radio headsets, according to city documents.

Assistant Police Chief Mike Koster said the helmets would be given to the 12 officers in the department's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team to protect their hearing.

"Honestly, right now, they're using the exact same earbud, it's just a coiled ear bud, that all of our patrol officers are using," Koster said. "Right now, we don't have anything specific for those officers to protect their hearing, and that's why we're trying to correct it."

Koster said $24,000 should cover the entire cost of the purchase, as long as prices don't increase, but if the request is denied or a grant is not given, the department will try to find another funding source.

Mitchell's SWAT team isn't called on often, Koster said, but he said they were deployed a couple times last year, and they were involved in an extended incident in January 2015 near Kimball, where Donald London shot at law enforcement officers during a standoff lasting more than 24 hours.

With firearms, flash bangs and other loud devices, Koster said law enforcement agencies across the country are becoming more concerned with hearing loss for SWAT members.

The helmets and radio headsets should better protect the officers' hearing, but they should also allow them to communicate better during an incident.

"Sometimes these guys are operating in a noisy environment which, one, is for hearing concerns for safety, and the other is for just being able to hear," Koster said.

If the grant is approved, Koster said the department would likely make the purchase as soon as possible, but ideally, he would like the helmets to go unused.

"We would hope that they would never be used, obviously, because it's a high-risk, very dangerous situation when that team is called," Koster said, "but when they are called, they need to be properly equipped to protect the officers and be able to offer the best service available."