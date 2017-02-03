Around the Region

Five does and four yearlings were involved.

Of the five does netted, four were pregnant with twins, while another had one fawn found during an ultrasound.

According to officials, more than 500 deer were netted and tagged across South Dakota. After leaving the Avon area, officials went south of Interstate 90, northeast of Mitchell then to the Milbank area.

— Avon Clarion

Colome

STUDENT HELPS BUS DRIVER SUFFERING STROKE: A Jan. 17 incident in which a Colome High School student helped a bus driver who suffered a medical emergency is causing Tripp County residents to hail Wyatt Cahoy a hero.

Cahoy, a sophomore at Colome High School, noticed the bus driver "slumped over" in his seat and sprung into action.

He reached over, put the bus in neutral to slow it down and reached down with his hand to push the brake.

The bus, which was not traveling at a high rate of speed, drove through a fence and into a field.

Cahoy radioed the Colome school secretary and she called 911. Cahoy then called his mother, an EMT, who arrived on scene shortly after to assist the bus driver.

— Winner Advocate

Platte

ERSC WILD GAME FEED TODAY: The annual East River Sportsmen Club Wild Game Feed is set for today.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Platte Community Center. The menu will feature items such as rabbit, pheasant, deer, elk, bear, halibut, walleye and more.

Outdoorsmen and women are reminded to bring their fish and wildlife mounts for display.

There will also be raffles for a gun, door prizes and a BB gun drawing for kids.

— The Platte Enterprise