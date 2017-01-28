Authorities said Deputy Dawn Lake was out of her vehicle, which was parked with its flashing amber lights on, at approximately 4 a.m. while she was working the scene of another vehicle that had slid into the ditch on Highway 281. The driver of the vehicle that slid into the ditch also avoided injury in the crash, which occurred about 3.5 miles north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and state Highway 34.

Authorities said the crash occurred when the driver of the semi-tractor trailer attempted to slow down before arriving to the deputy’s parked vehicle. Authorities on Saturday weren’t certain the extent of damage to the semi.

According to the Jerauld County Sheriff's Department, snow melted Friday, and because of low temperatures and blowing snow overnight, there were patches of icy roads.

The sheriff’s department is encouraging drivers to use caution and drive slowly while traveling.