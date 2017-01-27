Saturday, a group of Alexandria families, including the family of Dylan Mentele, an Alexandria teen killed in a summer car crash, is sponsoring a fundraiser for Riley Mackey, a Hanson High School junior who suffered extensive injuries in an October automobile crash and spent a month in a medically-induced coma.

“… His love and smile is deeply missed by the whole community, and even though we are grieving our son, our family and friends wanted to put on this benefit for the Riley Mackey family because we wanted to continue Dylan's legacy,” Dylan’s mom, Melissa Mentele, said in an email to The Daily Republic. “He was so kind-hearted and loving. He was always willing to help anyone in need and that is what we want him to be remembered for.”

On June 25, Dylan Mentele, a then-recent Hanson High School graduate, was killed in a rural Davison County crash that injured four others.

According to a police report, 18-year-old Tate Thompson’s GMC Sierra was found at approximately 3:55 a.m. with its wheels against some trees near 258th Street and 409th Avenue in rural Davison County, but Thompson and one of the vehicle's other four passengers had fled the scene. Thompson, of Ethan, is believed to have failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway before entering the south ditch, then continued east until making contact with several large trees, according to court documents.

On July 8, Thompson was indicted for vehicular homicide, vehicular battery, hit and run causing death or injury and first-offense DUI. A jury trial is scheduled for late next month.

Four months after Dylan’s death, tragedy struck Alexandria again.

On Oct. 29, 2016, Riley was involved in a crash while driving south on 419th Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection on Highway 38, approximately eight miles east of Mitchell. Riley, who was not wearing a seat belt, hit another vehicle traveling through the intersection and sustained a traumatic brain injury, similar to a severe concussion, but more extensive.

Riley was on his way to football practice at the time of the crash.

“It was a pretty hard blow when they first told us how extensive the brain injury was,” said Riley’s mom, Jenny Mackey. “I was trying to comprehend how severe it was and I couldn’t … It’s been a roller coaster, that’s for sure.”

It was nearly a month after the crash before Riley’s family saw him awake again, but Jenny said it was worth the wait.

Once Riley came out of his sedation, he began therapy and began hitting milestones at an accelerated pace. In fact, he was so quick to recover, he was released from the hospital in half the time doctors projected.

Every time the family began thinking about modifying their home to accommodate Riley’s needs, he overcame the obstacle in question, Jenny said.

But no milestone was more shocking than the first.

“The first time we saw him sitting up at the edge of the bed, they had him using a washcloth to wash his face. We cried,” Jenny said. “You don’t think of those things as big things and then you see him trying to wash his face with a wash cloth and you’re like a new mother — proud of your child for learning how to do these things and he just flew through them.”

Now, after months of twice-weekly therapy, the Mackeys anticipate Riley’s final therapy will come next week.

And the crash involving Riley has struck a chord with the Menteles, still recovering from their own loss.

Dylan’s brother, Brandon, was affected the most, according to his aunt, Amanda.

“Brandon, his lifelong best friend is Riley, so that was really emotional,” Amanda said. “Brandon was just in that state of grief over losing his brother and his best friend is in a near-fatal accident just months later. That really opened up a sore that wasn’t healed yet.”

The families’ common bond and the small-town South Dakota mindset that neighbors help neighbors, Amanda said, led to the planning of Saturday's event, which will feature a sausage, egg and pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hanson School’s multipurpose room.

The fundraiser was initially scheduled for Dec. 7, 2016, while Riley was still in the hospital, but a snowstorm pushed the event to Saturday, and Riley, who was released from the hospital Dec. 23, is planning to attend.

And, although the fundraiser is special to the Mentele family, which has been the recipient of the Alexandria community’s generosity themselves, Amanda said she is sure the fundraiser for Riley would have been put together with or without them.

“It is full-circle and it is kind of pay it forward. But it’s also not that at all,” she said. “It would have happened no matter what. You always hear about the wonders of small towns and small communities. This is the kind of stuff that happens here. We live in one and this is who we are and who we’ve always been.”

And for Hanson High School Superintendent Jim Bridge, who taught both Dylan and Riley, the tragedy of losing one and watching another struggle to recover will not soon be forgotten.

But the giving spirit of the Alexandria community when faced with tragedy is overwhelming and, he said, it seems those who have suffered the deepest loss are the first to step up when somebody else is in need.

“Those people, they know, ‘We have to drop everything and do something because somebody did it for us,’ ” Bridge said. “There’s been way too many of those, but I think we’re pretty fortunate that we live here and know somebody’s always there.”