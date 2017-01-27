Around the Region

Connor Hamilton scored a platinum ranking on the assessment — which measures students' applied mathematics, locating information and reading for information abilities — a feat 0.54 percent of students who take the test achieve.

The assessment measure the ability to perform basic math operations relevant to the workplace; read and understand documents commonly found in the workplace; determine the relevance of written information to work-related tasks; and apply information derived from graphics to work-related problems.

A student's score on the assessment determines the certificate level he or she receives — bronze, silver, gold or platinum.

— Miner County Pioneer

Plankinton

DOLLAR GENERAL EYEING PLANKINTON FOR NEW STORE: A new Dollar General store may be located on Plankinton's Main Street if construction estimates are favorable.

The Plankinton City Council held a special meeting Jan. 17 to listen to a presentation by Pat Jones, with Copeland Development and Construction, of Chillicothe, Missouri.

Jones said if the project moves forward, there will be a concrete access road into the site from Main Street and new parking space will be added. Jones also said between seven and 10 employees are projected to be hired to run the store.

There is no timeline set for when the project could be completed.

— The South Dakota Mail

Kennebec

SEWER PROJECT MOVES FORWARD: The Kennebec Town Board will open sealed bids for a sewer project at the Feb. 6 meeting after months of discussion.

Project Engineer Camdem Hofer said the project would start in the spring and be completed by Dec. 1.

The project will provide sanitary sewer to approximately 30 new hook-ups currently not on the system, the KOA Campground and businesses along Highway 248, and has an estimated cost of $1.6 million. The project was approved by the board in July 2014.

— Lyman County Herald