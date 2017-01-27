During the day, beginning at 8 a.m., professional guest clinicians will be performing alongside the students.

The musician list includes saxophonist and composer Aaron Hedenstrom, saxophonist Nathan Jorgensen, trumpet player Adam Rossmiller, trombonist Dave Graf, longtime South Dakota State University director of bands and the Pride of the Dakotas Jim McKinney and Andrew Reinartz, an electric bass player and educator.

Tickets, which are available at County Fair Food and the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce, cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. All revenue from the jazz fest will be used to support the Mitchell High School instrumental music program.

For more information on the professional musicians visit http://www.palacecityjazz.com/.