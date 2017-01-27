Palace City Jazz Festival to be first event held in performing arts center
The first sounds to be heard in the Mitchell School District’s multimillion dollar performing arts center will be jazz.
On Feb. 7, the Palace City Jazz Festival will take place at the $15.3 million fine arts center, which is scheduled to be completed Feb. 1. The daylong event — which is the state’s only non-competitive, high school-run jazz festival — will feature 18 jazz bands from area schools, followed by a public concert at 7 p.m. The concert will include Mitchell High School and Middle School jazz bands, along with award-winning jazz groups from the Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Brookings high schools.
During the day, beginning at 8 a.m., professional guest clinicians will be performing alongside the students.
The musician list includes saxophonist and composer Aaron Hedenstrom, saxophonist Nathan Jorgensen, trumpet player Adam Rossmiller, trombonist Dave Graf, longtime South Dakota State University director of bands and the Pride of the Dakotas Jim McKinney and Andrew Reinartz, an electric bass player and educator.
Tickets, which are available at County Fair Food and the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce, cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. All revenue from the jazz fest will be used to support the Mitchell High School instrumental music program.
For more information on the professional musicians visit http://www.palacecityjazz.com/.