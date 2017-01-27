Children's auditions set for Dakota Player's production

Dakota Players will guide the youngsters through a week of theater magic. The show is designed with suitable parts for every age, skill and experience level involved. Five days of intensive rehearsals will be held in which the lines, staging, songs and dances will be learned. The performances will be on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4.

In addition to the onstage roles, there are also older children needed to assist the directors and learn how to operate sound and lighting equipment. No experience or advanced preparation is needed.

This residency is made possible by Mitchell Area Community Theatre with support from the state of South Dakota through the Department of Tourism and State Development, the National Endowment for the Arts and South Dakota Arts Council.

For information contact Megan at Area Community Theatre (996-9137). Tickets will be available on Monday, Jan. 30.