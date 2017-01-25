Nobody injured in car vs. snow plow crash near Plankinton
PLANKINTON — A snow plow owned by the South Dakota Department of Transportation was rear-ended Wednesday afternoon after a Sioux Falls man used cruise control on an ice-covered road.
Charles Clark, 32, was traveling east on Interstate 90 at 2:30 p.m., one-quarter mile west of Plankinton, in a 1996 Dodge Intrepid. Clark was using his vehicle’s cruise control on the “ice-covered road,” when his vehicle approached the snow plow and ultimately rear-ended the plow, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
Clark and a 25-year-old passenger were each wearing seat belts and we were not injured. Charges are pending against Clark.
The 34-year-old driver of the snow plow was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
The Aurora County Sheriff’s Office also responded.