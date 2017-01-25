Brick is the manager of the Brandon Valley Performing Arts Center, which was built in 1999. Since the center’s development, he said the number of students actively involved in the arts has skyrocketed.

“It’s kind of been one of the things that caused the whole fine arts scene to just grow exponentially,” Brick said. “It’s just amazing.”

The Brandon Valley PAC features an 800-seat theater, a proscenium stage, three dressing rooms and a scene shop.

Meanwhile, Mitchell School District officials and members of the community have been highly anticipating the opening of the new performing arts center for months considering its size and features. As the completion date grows near, locals will soon see that the facility compares well with other nearby, similar venues.

The Mitchell School District’s $15.3 million project, which is connected to the Mitchell Career and Technical Education Academy, has space for the district’s band and music programs, storage space and a smaller black box theater. After minor delays, the state-of-the-art facility is set to be complete next week after construction began in June 2015.

But one of the most anticipated features of the 67,000-square-foot facility is the 1,200-seat theater, which is larger than many area venues.

“It says a lot to the kids, the parents of the community that the school district cares about a lot of different things, and not just athletics,” Brick said. “What the fine arts has to offer students and families is just as important as the other things.”

Brick was unsure of the square footage of the Brandon Valley facility, but he said it’s large enough for all of the K-12 activities — which the school has grown into nicely, he said.

Mitchell and Brandon Valley are not the only school districts placing a stronger emphasis on fine arts. In the past several years, Harrisburg School District has built several new spaces in both the high school and middle school, according to Amanda Berg, the theater manager.

There are three different venues within the district. The first is a small theater in the high school that has a 120-seat capacity. The high school also includes the district’s performing arts center, which has a 698-seat theater, Berg said, with a stage that is approximately 46-by-40-feet with “significant wing space,” on each side. The theater also has a full light grid, sound system and catwalk.

The facility was built in 2009, Berg said, but just last year, the district spent time renovating, which included adding a scene shop, dressing room and storage. And approximately three years ago, Berg said, another space was built in the middle school with a theater that seats 500 people.

While the Mitchell facility is larger than both Brandon Valley and Harrisburg, there’s one facility it can’t quite compete with — the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science in Sioux Falls.

The Pavilion houses the 80,000-square-foot Husby Performing Arts Center, which features two theaters and a black box theater. One of the theater seats 1,908, while the other seats 300.

Both theaters feature updated lighting and sound equipment, and not only host guest performances, but also wedding receptions, corporate meetings and dinners.

Considered one of the top fine arts facilities in the state, the Washington Pavilion, formerly the Washington High School, opened in 1999 and the renovations cost approximately $33 million, according to Michele Wellman, the director of public relations.

Supporting the arts

Brandon Valley is approximately 80 miles away from Mitchell, but Brick is very aware of the school’s fine arts project — and he’s excited for the opportunities it will bring for the community. He also commends the district and the Mitchell Board of Education for making it happen.

“It’s a great thing for Mitchell,” Brick said.

And Berg would have to agree. She has been with the Harrisburg School District for only a few years, but she’s seen the impact that’s placed on fine arts in her community, she said.

Berg said she wished the Harrisburg School District would’ve built an even bigger performing arts center, as the school district is continuing to grow. But she said as the student population and interest increases, the school will continue to adapt.

But seeing other area schools also put a “big investment” into fine arts programs is what she’s especially excited to see.

“I’m thankful that other communities in South Dakota are continuing to support the arts in that way …” Berg said. “It’d be easy for a community back off and do the minimal. Don’t be afraid to go to big.”