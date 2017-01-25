Police seeking two people in burglary, cigarette theft

At about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a man forcibly entered Casey’s General Store at the 700 block of North Main Street in Mitchell and stole several packages of Marlboro Menthol 100’s cigarettes, according to a statement and photos from Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers.

The cigarettes are valued at $38.70, and the business sustained approximately $230 in damage, the statement said.

Another person was allegedly outside the business at the time of the burglary to serve as a lookout. Authorities believe the suspects walked to the business from the 400 block of North Main Street and then walked southbound from the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers at (605) 996-1700. Tips can also be submitted to the Tipsubmit app, by texting “MITCS” to 274637 or at mitchellcrimestoppers.org.

A minimum of $250 is paid for a tip that leads to an arrest. To date, 355 crimes have been solved thanks to information sent to Crime Stoppers.