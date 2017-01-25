Plea change hearing for Kimball shooting suspect postponed

Donald London, 44, of Kimball, was scheduled to appear for a hearing Wednesday at the Charles Mix County Courthouse in Lake Andes. He was expected to plead guilty but mentally ill to at least one charge related to a 24-hour standoff in January 2015in Kimball, where London allegedly shot and injured a Highway Patrol trooper.

But according to Brule County State’s Attorney Dave Natvig, the judge postponed the hearing due to inclement weather. A new date has not been set.

The Lake Andes area received approximately 12 inches of snow beginning Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

London is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, Class 2 felonies, each punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Jan. 27, 2015.