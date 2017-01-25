Broiler catches fire at Hardee’s

At about 6:45 p.m., Mitchell firefighters responded to a fire call at Hardee’s, located at 1025 Cabela Drive, after a broiler caught fire, Mitchell Assistant Fire Chief Paul Morris said Wednesday.

Morris said an employee was cleaning an overhead hood system situated above the broiler when grease or another substance fell into the broiler below, catching fire.

A Hardee’s employee was able to extinguish the blaze with a portable fire extinguisher, but the restaurant remained hazy when when the Fire Division arrived, Morris said. No one was injured.

There were no customers in the store at the time, and a door was opened to air out the building. The fire was contained to the broiler, Morris said, and no damage was reported.