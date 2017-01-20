Albert Fischer, 26, of Lake Andes, pleaded no contest on Jan. 9 to hit-and-run causing death or injury and first-offense driving under the influence, stemming from an April 26 rollover crash on Highway 50 near Wagner that killed his 22-year-old brother, James Fischer, of Lake Andes, court documents state.

Fischer was initially charged with vehicular homicide, but the charge was reduced to hit-and-run causing death or injury after a crime-scene reconstructionist hired by the defense asked to see the vehicle and found it had already been crushed, according to Deputy Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Scott Podhradsky.

“That puts a big damper on the case because now they can say the state intentionally crushed it, whether it was intentional or not,” Podhradsky said.

According to Podhradsky, the car was in the possession of Randy Meiers, owner of Meiers Towing, after the South Dakota Highway Patrol completed its investigation.

Podhradsky said a woman, who he believes was the girlfriend of Albert Fischer, asked Meiers to move the car from his lot in Wagner, as it was the subject of community attention and unpleasant memories.

Meiers agreed and moved the vehicle to his farm, where other cars were stored, waiting to be crushed. A crushing company, the name of which Podhradsky did not know, arrived and crushed the vehicles, including the one driven by Fischer.

“You prefer not to have your evidence in a case destroyed, yeah, but I don’t think there was any intent by any of the parties,” Podhradsky said. “(Meiers) apologized to me on the phone. He said, ‘I just feel horrible that it happened. It was stupid.’ ”

The defense’s crime scene reconstructionist filed a document on Nov. 28, Podhradsky said, saying he could not create a report because the vehicle was crushed. Podhradsky said he always intended to look into what happened but said he was delayed by other cases.

Podhradsky called the car crushing an “unfortunate incident” that will likely never happen again, and he expects to keep using Meiers for towing services. Because there was no intent to destroy evidence, Podhradsky doesn’t plan to file any new charges against anyone.

If Fischer was convicted of vehicular homicide, a Class 3 felony, he would have faced a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Instead, the hit-and-run charge is a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine, and first-offense DUI is a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Although the car was crushed, Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said the Highway Patrol gathered plenty of information after the crash, including a report from a crash reconstructionist.

“It was a comprehensive investigation done by the Highway Patrol. They got the evidence they needed out of the vehicle,” Mangan said.

Concerned the lack of a vehicle could hurt the state’s case, Podhradsky said the parties signed a plea agreement to the lesser charge instead of risking a jury trial.

According to court documents, a preliminary breath test showed Fischer's blood-alcohol content to be 0.173 percent, more than twice the legal limit to drive in South Dakota.

Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender charge, which increases the maximum penalty of other charges, against Fischer because he was convicted of third-degree burglary in 2012. That charge will be dismissed, and Podhradsky said Fischer has been “doing pretty good” on maintaining his sobriety since the crash.

Still, Podhradsky is happy to get Fischer convicted of something so he will be supervised on probation.

“I wanted to leave something over his head that keeps him clean and sober while he’s on probation,” Podhradsky said.

Fischer’s case was cited by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley when he recommended the state Legislature make vehicular homicide a violent crime during the ongoing legislative session.

Jackley also cited a case involving Ronald Fischer, who Charles Mix County authorities said was related to Albert Fischer. Ronald Fischer was sentenced to 30 years in prison after driving intoxicated and killing two U.S. Fish and Wildlife employees in Pickstown.

Albert Fischer was scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 27. Instead, a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March.