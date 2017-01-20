Hairball returns to the World’s Only Corn Palace in April
The 1980s cover band, Hairball, will be back at the World’s Only Corn Palace on Friday, April 7.
Hairball is a rock and roll experience you won’t forget — more than two hours of mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts you will see brought to life.
The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night. It’s an event you won’t want to miss.
Doors open at 7 p.m., Badlands House Band plays at 8 p.m. and Hairball takes stage at 9 p.m..
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Tickets are $27 until day of show and $35 the day of the show and can be purchased at the Corn Palace Box Office, by calling 1-800-289-7469, or logging on to www.cornpalace.com.