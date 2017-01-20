Around the Region

Smith ran unchallenged for the position, following the announcement that former state's attorney Anita Fuoss would not seek re-election.

This is Smith's first time serving a county as state's attorney.

A 1983 graduate of the University of South Dakota Law School, Smith started practicing law in Sioux Falls. He eventually moved to Chamberlain where he started his own firm, Steve Smith Law.

— Lyman County Herald

Burke

STUDENT COUNCIL DONATES TO BACKPACK PROGRAM: The Burke Student Council recently donated enough funds to operate the school's BackPack Program for more than two weeks.

The program, which costs about $100 each week to provide meals to 42 students in the district, was the beneficiary of $267.60 from the student council.

The BackPack Program provides easy-to-prepare foods during weekends and holidays when school is not in session.

All of the food is ordered from Feeding South Dakota.

— The Burke Gazette

Winner

DAV DRIVERS NAMED VOLUNTEERS OF THE YEAR: The Winner Disabled American Veterans drivers have been honored by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce as the town's volunteer of the year.

The DAV operates a fleet of vehicles around the county and beyond to provide free transportation to medical facilities for injured and ill veterans.

The van in Winner is driven by volunteers and the rides are coordinated by the Tripp County Veterans Service Office.

— Winner Advocate