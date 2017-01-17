Mitchell Baseball facility takes next step
As one of Tuesday’s final agenda items, the City Council approved an agreement to give the Mitchell Baseball Association one year to executive a 20-year lease to construct an 80-foot by 120-foot training facility at the corner of North Iowa Street and 15th Avenue.
The facility will be entirely funded through private donations, but required council authorization as it will be constructed on city-owned land.
According to the documents included in the council packet, approving the form of the lease would allow the Mitchell Baseball Association to undertake fundraising efforts.
But before the form of the lease was approved, one nearby resident made one last-ditch plea for the council to kill the plan.
“We’re not opposed to the Mitchell Baseball building, it’s where they want to put it,” said Vickie Sigmund-Hiemstra.
Despite concerns from Sigmund-Hiemstra and a small group of neighbors who also attended the meeting, the council moved forward with the approval. And an attorney representing the Mitchell Baseball Association offered appreciation for the city’s effort to find a suitable location for the facility.
“This is a private group donating 100 percent of private citizen funds, promising to pay rent for the facility that they’re going to put under control of the city, maintain the facility, take care of it, insure it, all for the benefit of our youth,” said Timothy G. Bottum, of MorganTheeler.
The city also approved a plan to rezone the land where the facility would be located from a high density residential district to a public lands and institutions district to allow for the structure’s construction.Consent agenda
The council approved the following items of the consent agenda:
City Council minutes from the Jan. 3 meeting, various department reports and committee reports from the Nov. 28 Planning Commission and the Jan. 3 Traffic Commission minutes.
A raffle permit from Pheasants Forever, with a drawing to be held on Oct. 21.
Set Feb. 6 as the date for the following hearings: An application from Overtime Event Center for a special event liquor license for Feb. 11 at Overtime Event Center, 812, N. Rowley St., for the Grayson Bean Bag Tournament; An application to transfer retail on-sale liquor license RL-5732 from Blarney’s LLC, doing business as Blarney’s Sports Bar & Grill, 2100 Highland Way No. W, to the same business due to a change in stock ownership; An application to transfer retail on-sale liquor license RL-5350 from Lucky’s LLC, doing business as Dr. Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 205 N. Main St., to Tapp Enterprises, LLC, doing business as Dr. Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 205 N. Main St.
The purchase of a 2017 Ford Explorer Interceptor SUV from Vern Eide Ford of Mitchell for $29,446. The vehicle will be funded through the public safety budget.
Set 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 as the bid date for Storm Sewer Utilities City Project 2017-11.
Pay estimates, bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.
Before approving the consent agenda Councilman Steve Rice noted that sales tax collections weren’t at the level the city had hoped for in 2016, and Councilman Jeff Smith said he looks forward to continued monthly code enforcement reports.
In other business, the council:
Called the City Council meeting to order, conducted the Pledge of Allegiance, heard an invocation from First United Methodist Church and conducted roll call.
During public input, City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein asked the council to determine a time Jan. 30 work session meeting. The time was determined to be 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Councilman Mel Olson said he has been in contact with State Rep. Tona Rozum about the state law for contract fulfillment.
Approved the application of Overtime Steakhouse & Sports Bar for a special event liquor license, located at Overtime Event Center, for the 2017 Mitchell Chamber & Development Corporation Annual Recognition Night on Jan. 20.
Set Feb. 6 as the date to consider a conditional use permit for Stephanie Kampshoff to operate a family residential child care center in her home located 622 S. Minnesota St.
Approved a two-year clubhouse manager agreement with Lakeview Golf Course Clubhouse Manager Eric Hieb.
Approved an estimated $28,380 to $31,180 agreement for consulting engineering services with Sustainable Engineering Group to assess and test systems at the Mitchell Activities Center’s ice arena.
Approved agreement No. A-2017-3 to allow Mayor Jerry Toomey to serve as signatory and approve a grant agreement for airport pavement maintenance.
Approved Resolution No. R2017-03, the annexation of property near North Ohlman Street in Mitchell. The request comes from RR Enterprises, which manages Village Bowl. Last year, RR Enterprises was granted malt beverage and wine licenses by Davison County, and admitted its intentions were to have those licenses annexed into the city of Mitchell.
Approved Resolution No. R2017-04, to approve a plat of J.L. Oberembt’s First Addition.
Approved Resolution No. 2017-06, which would allow Lake House, a Mitchell restaurant, to land a helicopter next to its premises for aerial tours with a date to be set later.
Held the first reading of Ordinance No. O2017-01, which would change the zoning at the site location for the Mitchell Baseball facility from high density residential to public lands and institution zoning.
Entered an executive session for consultation with legal counsel or reviewing communication from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.
Following the executive session, the council immediately approved Resolution No. 2017, a resolution delegating authority to the mayor to negotiate settlement terms and execute a final agreement regarding a case involving the recoupment of law enforcement officer training fees.