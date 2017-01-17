Mitchell Baseball facility takes next step

The facility will be entirely funded through private donations, but required council authorization as it will be constructed on city-owned land.

According to the documents included in the council packet, approving the form of the lease would allow the Mitchell Baseball Association to undertake fundraising efforts.

But before the form of the lease was approved, one nearby resident made one last-ditch plea for the council to kill the plan.

“We’re not opposed to the Mitchell Baseball building, it’s where they want to put it,” said Vickie Sigmund-Hiemstra.

Despite concerns from Sigmund-Hiemstra and a small group of neighbors who also attended the meeting, the council moved forward with the approval. And an attorney representing the Mitchell Baseball Association offered appreciation for the city’s effort to find a suitable location for the facility.

“This is a private group donating 100 percent of private citizen funds, promising to pay rent for the facility that they’re going to put under control of the city, maintain the facility, take care of it, insure it, all for the benefit of our youth,” said Timothy G. Bottum, of MorganTheeler.

The city also approved a plan to rezone the land where the facility would be located from a high density residential district to a public lands and institutions district to allow for the structure’s construction.

Consent agenda

The council approved the following items of the consent agenda:

City Council minutes from the Jan. 3 meeting, various department reports and committee reports from the Nov. 28 Planning Commission and the Jan. 3 Traffic Commission minutes.

A raffle permit from Pheasants Forever, with a drawing to be held on Oct. 21.

Set Feb. 6 as the date for the following hearings: An application from Overtime Event Center for a special event liquor license for Feb. 11 at Overtime Event Center, 812, N. Rowley St., for the Grayson Bean Bag Tournament; An application to transfer retail on-sale liquor license RL-5732 from Blarney’s LLC, doing business as Blarney’s Sports Bar & Grill, 2100 Highland Way No. W, to the same business due to a change in stock ownership; An application to transfer retail on-sale liquor license RL-5350 from Lucky’s LLC, doing business as Dr. Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 205 N. Main St., to Tapp Enterprises, LLC, doing business as Dr. Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 205 N. Main St.

The purchase of a 2017 Ford Explorer Interceptor SUV from Vern Eide Ford of Mitchell for $29,446. The vehicle will be funded through the public safety budget.

Set 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 as the bid date for Storm Sewer Utilities City Project 2017-11.

Pay estimates, bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Before approving the consent agenda Councilman Steve Rice noted that sales tax collections weren’t at the level the city had hoped for in 2016, and Councilman Jeff Smith said he looks forward to continued monthly code enforcement reports.

Other business

