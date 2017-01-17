Despite concerns, city of Mitchell keeps recycling service

Despite discussing several concerns from citizens and city officials with Dependable Sanitation for not following through with safety and public awareness clauses included in its contract, the city decided to approve a $285,600 annual bid from the Aberdeen-based company.

In a 6-1 vote, with Olson serving as the only voice of opposition, the city approved a three-year lease to allow Dependable to maintain its current recycling services within the city of Mitchell. The city had also been considering a bid from Mitchell-based Petrik Sanitation that would allow for no-sort recycling and a larger bin at a cost of $289,992, but the city decided against the local service.

Before moving forward with Dependable, city officials ran through an array of concerns. And Councilman Dan Allen asked Dependable’s Michael Erickson what his company could do to improve.

“Tell me what you can do for Mitchell,” Allen said.

Erickson said he would be willing to personally answer any concerns from Mitchell residents, but shortly after, Mitchell Street and Sanitation Superintendent Kevin Roth noted several areas Dependable isn’t following the rules set by its contract.

Roth said he had no preference for Dependable or Petrik, but he said his office receives several calls for concern about the company’s service. Some have complained about employees not wearing their reflective safety vests, the company not putting its logo or phone number on its service vehicles and the apparent failure to spend the $300 public awareness expense included in the contract.

“In order for a program to run, operate and be effective, you’ve got to have education,” Roth said about the $300 monthly expense to increase awareness about the company.

Councilwoman Bev Robinson had similar concerns, noting there is a lack of communication between the citizens and Dependable.

“I honestly think that service is the biggest thing that I’ve had complaints about,” Robinson said.

An added concern about the contract was the lack of a lid on Dependable’s current recycling bins. Because the city recently approved a nuisance ordinance that mandates lids on waste containers, the nuisance ordinance will have to be overhauled just within weeks of its approval.

Erickson also acknowledged he would be willing to consider offering a lid for bins if a customer makes the request.

Olson served as the only voice of opposition on the project, but he didn’t side with Petrik. Due to the amount of fossil fuels it takes to transport the recycling outside of Mitchell, Olson suggested the service does not provide a large enough environmental benefit.

“It’s a little bit like having a gym membership and never going,” Olson said. “You feel good about having the gym membership, but you don’t actually achieve any result.”