The 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings were released on Jan. 10, and can be accessed at www.usnews.com/online. This is the second year that Dakota Wesleyan's online bachelor's program has been ranked. DWU offers a four-year degree online in nursing and a Bachelor of Arts degree-completion program, in addition to its Master of Business Administration and Master of Arts in Education degrees.

"We're pleased with the early success in enrollment and the recognition received for our online programs," said Derek Driedger, dean of the College of Adult and Professional Studies. "Dakota Wesleyan strives to maintain a cost-effective and supportive experience for online students as they complete their bachelor's in nursing or another Bachelor of Arts degree."

The methodology for Best Online Bachelor's program is not about test scoring, but is weighed by "how these programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time." There are four categories: student engagement, faculty credentials and training, student services and technology and peer reputation.