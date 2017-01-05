Core offers contracts for interim director, business manager

Kathy Holter, who serves as business manager at the Platte-Geddes School District, was offered a job and signed the contract to become Core’s interim business manager, while Valerie Johnson, of Gregory, was offered the interim director position. Johnson was not present at the meeting to either accept or decline the offer.

“The reason (Holter) signed the contract so quickly is because we have some bills we’re trying to pay today,” Burke Superintendent Erik Person said. “No pressure.”

The cooperative accepted applications for approximately one month for both positions, receiving a handful of applications for each. A hiring committee comprised of five board members and member districts’ superintendents reviewed each candidate and presented the board with recommendations Thursday.

According to information provided by Core, the interim business manager and director’s projected salaries are $15,000 and $20,000, respectively, for fiscal year 2017. When the co-op begins operations in July, each position’s projected salary is expected to increase drastically.

Twelve area school districts in nine counties make up the Core co-op, which plans to run in place of the Mid-Central Educational Cooperative set to dissolve in June.

In April, the Mid-Central member schools voted to dissolve the cooperative following scandal and tragedy in 2015 involving a handful of its employees. In September 2015, Scott Westerhuis, former Mid-Central business manager, is believed to have shot and killed his wife and children before setting the family home on fire and turning the gun on himself, just hours after Mid-Central learned the state was pulling a multi-million GEAR UP grant following audits that showed misuse of the grant money. Scott’s wife, Nicole, was also a Mid-Central employee.

Additionally, two former Mid-Central employees are facing felony charges for their alleged roles in helping cover up the Westerhuis’ theft of funds. The two former Mid-Central employees had served as director and interim business manager, the same two positions offered at Thursday’s Core meeting.

Location

Meanwhile, space remains an issue for Core.

The cooperative has shifted from Pizza Ranch to Summit Contracting, both in Platte, since its establishment in October. Most recently, Core has held four meetings at Summit Contracting, renting out the business’ meeting room for a total cost of $300, or $75 per meeting.

And, while the board agreed the price is reasonable, it also decided to be more frugal, opting at Thursday’s meeting to again change its meeting location — this time to Corsica.

Since consolidating in 2015, the Corsica-Stickney School District has extra space at Corsica Elementary School it is not using for its day-to-day operations, and has offered several times to let Core utilize it for meetings, free of charge.

So, in an attempt to save money, Core will use the space for its next meeting, scheduled for Feb. 9.

But the change is temporary.

Board members decided in December that the city of Platte will be home of the cooperative, but they have yet to find a permanent location to house their operations.

One option, Platte-Geddes Superintendent Joel Bailey said Thursday, is a former law office.

The building is 2,750 square feet and the owner is asking $1,200 per month for rent, Bailey said.

The co-op is also entertaining the idea of purchasing the current Mid-Central building when the cooperative dissolves.

Core members, though, advised to be cautious if they decide to pursue the Mid-Central building.

“The issues is, however, with pending litigation, if we were to transfer that to a new cooperative … it could be kind of construed as trying to hide assets or to get assets out of the litigation that’s pending,” Person said. “So, therefore, we’ve been advised by legal counsel on both sides … the transfer of that building, whether it’s a sale or a lease to the new co-op, it needs to be at fair market value to keep us out of trouble.”