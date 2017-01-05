The grant will be administered through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

"I am pleased to announce that James River Water Development District will receive this assistance," Daugaard said. "This will help the district continue its efforts to protect and improve water quality in the lower James River and Lewis and Clark Lake watersheds."

The project includes drainage areas that flow into Lewis and Clark Lake on the Missouri River, Dawson Creek, Firesteel Creek, Pierre Creek and Wolf Creek. It includes about 5 million acres. The project is an effort to restore water quality to meet designated beneficial uses, address total maximum daily loads for waterbodies in these watersheds and reduce sedimentation into the Lewis and Clark Lake and lower James River.

Agriculture best management practices (BMPs) will be installed that target sources of sediment, nutrients and fecal coliform bacteria. The consolidated grant will cost share the construction of animal waste management systems and development of nutrient management plans. Other BMPs installed by landowners with other project funding include filter strips, riparian buffers, tree plantings, grassed waterways, grassland management systems and conservation cropping systems.

The Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, funded in part by revenues from the Petroleum Release Compensation and Tank Inspection fee and the sale of lotto tickets, provides grants and loans for water, wastewater and watershed projects. The Legislature appropriates Water and Environment Funds annually to the Consolidated Program through the Governor's Omnibus Water Funding Bill.

The board met Thursday over the Digital Dakota Network.