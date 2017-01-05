Wagner rape suspect arrested following month-long manhunt

A warrant for Grant's arrest was issued on Dec. 8, but he was nowhere to be found, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Following Wednesday's arrest, which occurred without incident, Grant was lodged in the Clay County Jail.

Grant was charged with third-degree rape of a person incapable of giving consent following a Nov. 12 incident in Wagner in which an alleged victim "woke up undressed with Grant allegedly on top of her," according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to court documents, the woman reported the incident to a Wagner School counselor, who informed authorities on Nov. 14.

If convicted of third-degree rape of a person incapable of giving consent, a Class 2 felony, Grant could receive a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The Wagner and Vermillion police departments and South Dakota Division of Criminal investigation assisted with the fugitive investigation.