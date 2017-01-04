AG aims to boost penalties for vehicular homicide

On Wednesday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced his recommendations to the Legislature before the 2017 session opens on Jan. 10, and among the proposals was a request to classify vehicular homicide as a violent crime.

"I simply believe that any community that has had to witness or be a part of a vehicular homicide recognizes it is a violent crime," Jackley said. "It is the taking of a life in a very violent manner."

Vehicular homicide is currently a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. If members of the state Senate and House of Representatives approve Jackley's proposal, the maximum sentence would remain unchanged, but anyone convicted of the crime would have to spend more time in prison before being eligible for parole.

Anyone convicted of a first-offense Class 3 violent crime, like aggravated assault, must serve at least half the original sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to South Dakota Codified Law. For a nonviolent Class 3 felony, the individual is required to serve only 30 percent of the sentence.

Jackley proposed the same change to the 2016 Legislature. The House and Senate passed different versions of the bill, one of which tried to implement an entirely new offense called aggravated vehicular homicide. A joint committee could not reach a resolution, and the bill failed.

The proposal stems from a July 8, 2013, incident, in which Lake Andes resident Ronald Fischer, now 32, drove intoxicated through a Pickstown parking lot, killing U.S. Fish and Wildlife employees Maegan Spindler, 25, of Cazenovia, New York, and Robert Klumb, 46, of Pierre. Fischer's blood-alcohol content was 0.232 percent, according to court documents. The legal limit to drive in South Dakota is 0.08 percent.

Fischer was sentenced in March 2015 to 30 years in prison, 15 years for each for two counts of vehicular homicide, but because it was his first offense, he will be eligible for parole after nine years, serving approximately 4 1/2 years for each charge. And Jackley said if Fischer maintains good behavior, he'll likely be released.

"While it is difficult to place a value on the loss of a human life, serving only a 4 1/2-year sentence for the brutal vehicular homicide of another human being should carry with it more significance and deterrent value to better protect the public," Jackley said in a written statement.

Gregg Spindler, Maegan Spindler's father, said he is a bit cynical after the bill failed last year. He also said South Dakota has gone backward since 2013, as crashes, injuries and vehicle-related deaths have increased, and he criticized Gov. Dennis Daugaard for failing to take the problem seriously.

"Crashes are probably the best indicator of how much drunk driving is taking place. I just don't think the governor's been serious about it," Spindler said. "The drunk driving thing is something I think South Dakota, if they were real serious about reforms, could really be an inspiration for other states. There's a real ambivalence on the part of the government."

Spindler also said the burden of treating DUI offenders falls on counties with the state's presumptive probation program, in which first-time, nonviolent offenders are often placed on probation instead of sent to prison.

Smaller counties — like Charles Mix County, where the Fischer crash took place — can struggle to provide quality treatment programs and to effectively patrol for DUIs, Spindler said, so he said every offender should be placed on a sobriety program and have their vehicle and license taken away immediately. Any revenue gained when the drivers purchase their vehicle or license back should be given to the county so it can afford to patrol more often, Spindler said.

Some opponents last year said vehicular homicide was a rarity in South Dakota, but Jackley said statistics show otherwise.

According to the Attorney General's Office, there were four vehicular homicide convictions in 2012, eight in 2013, four in 2014 and four in 2015. There were two convictions in 2016, and another six have been charged.

One of those charges has been filed against Albert Fischer, a 25-year-old Lake Andes man who was driving on April 26 near Wagner when the vehicle left the road and rolled, killing his 22-year-old brother, James Fischer. Albert's blood-alcohol content was 0.173 percent, according to court documents. He has pleaded not guilty.

"Presently charged is another Fischer in the same county for the same offense," Jackley said. "I think that further signals that this is important and why I feel that the Legislature will do what's right and make vehicular homicide a violent crime to both hold people accountable, as well as to serve as a deterrent from this very hurtful activity."

If the proposal becomes law, Jackley said it likely will not impact Ronald or Albert Fischer's opportunity for parole, if Albert Fischer is convicted.

Jackley also proposed an adaptation to the state's 24/7 sobriety program, which is made up primarily of DUI offenders and has helped more than 62,582 South Dakotans address their addictions, according to Jackley.

The 24/7 program requires participants to prove they are maintaining sobriety. The method is often determined by sheriff's offices and includes twice-daily preliminary breath tests, electronic monitoring bracelets, ignition interlock devices, urinalysis tests and drug testing patches.

Jackley recommended the Legislature approve the use of mobile alcohol testing devices, which is similar to a breathalyzer that the program participants take with them. Jackley said the mobile devices are more effective in some cases and could allow the 24/7 program to expand further in less populous counties.

"A day like today when it's cold and icy out, if technology will allow us the same ability to check somebody at their job versus someone making them drive into the police station, that makes sense. It's good for law enforcement, and it's good for participants," Jackley said.

The testing devices likely won't replace the other tools, Jackley said, but sheriffs he's spoken with have shown interest in the devices.

Other proposals

Jackley also announced four more proposals, asking the Legislature to:

• Prohibit and criminalize direct conflicts of interests and self-dealings with taxpayer monies. Under current law, lawmakers who knowingly misappropriate taxpayer money for personal gain are guilty of a misdemeanor, but Jackley asked it to be labeled as a Class 6 felony if valued between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 5 felony if valued between $2,500 and $5,000 and a Class 4 felony if valued more than $2,500.

• Release booking photographs to the public. Releasing criminal booking photos is a misdemeanor offense, but Jackley said releasing them will result in greater transparency and assist the media and the public in identifying individuals in the criminal process. Law enforcement agencies could be reimbursed for any expenses caused by the law and would not have to release a photograph older than six months.

• Improve the State Automated Victim Notification System by allowing participants to register directly with the system and reduce notifications from redundant agencies. SAVIN was implemented in August 2016 to provide a free, automated service to give information to crime victims. In other discussions, Jackley has asked the Legislature to approve $102,000 to upgrade SAVIN this year so it can handle the increased workload caused by Marsy's Law, which created constitutional rights for victims of felonies and misdemeanors.

• Address presumptive probation concerns by promoting swift and certain punishment for violations, providing more discretion to judges regarding Class 5 and 6 felonies and exploring opportunities to provide funding to local governments experiencing cost increases caused by Senate Bill 70, a bill implemented in 2013 designed, in part, to keep nonviolent offenders out of prison. Jackley also hopes to remove certain violent and other serious crimes from presumptive probation.