According to South Central School Board minutes, while exploring options available to the district whose enrollment has dipped below 100 students, the board has become interested in discussing the possibility of forming a "joint powers agreement" with the Burke district. The agreement, if adopted, would make the two districts some of the first in the state to utilize the new law, according to the South Dakota Department of Education.

The agreement would be based upon a bill — House Bill 1169 — signed into law by Gov. Dennis Daugaard in March and went into effect July 1, 2016. HB 1169 allows a school board to establish an attendance center outside the boundaries of its school district and within the boundaries of another district "only when both school districts have entered into a joint powers agreement ... to provide instruction to the students enrolled in the attendance center."

Officials with the South Dakota Department of Education said Wednesday that prior to the bill's passing schools were already allowed to share staff and services, but the bill explicitly allows schools to operate an attendance center outside of their district's boundaries, which was not allowed before.

The minutes, filed Dec. 9, say South Central is interested in discussing a potential tuition agreement in which seventh through 12th-grade South Central students would attend Burke, while keeping the remainder of the students in Bonesteel, where South Central is located; and the possibility of supplementing the Burke facility with certified South Central staff members in areas where needs exist.

While certain grade levels would attend the Burke School District, they would still be considered South Central students, and South Central would still receive funding from the state for those students. But Burke would charge tuition at a set rate for each student attending classes in its district, Person said.

But, according to Burke Superintendent Erik Person, consolidation talks between the two districts are no longer on the table. South Central school officials could not be reached for comment.

"If they dissolve, we'll certainly work with them to operate an attendance center in their district and to accept and welcome their kids, but Burke isn't really looking to reorganize," Person said. "They're in a position where they have to do this and we're going to see where it's practical to help them out."

Joint powers agreement discussions between Burke and South Central are in "preliminary" stages, Person said, and details will likely be ironed out in upcoming board meetings, including which grades would be tuitioned to the Burke district.

The agreement would operate like a consolidation, but would be more beneficial for South Central, allowing the district to maintain its school board and keep tax dollars generated within its district, Person said.

"It would keep a little more local control for them," Person said.

According to South Central School Board minutes, the board sent a letter to the Burke district requesting a joint discussion between the two boards about the pending joint powers agreement.

The South Central School and Burke school boards each meet in respective regular sessions Monday.