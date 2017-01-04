Wagner man arrested for nearly injuring three officers

Jerrod Zephier, 36, was charged on Dec. 22 with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, among other charges, after he allegedly drove recklessly into the scene of a vehicle fire and then threatened three officers near Wagner.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, officers responded to a vehicle fire north of Wagner. The road was blocked off with vehicles and emergency lights, but Zephier allegedly accelerated toward the scene in a vehicle.

Two officers had to move out of the car's path to avoid being hit, according to court documents. The driver of a tow truck accelerated to avoid the vehicle by a couple of inches, and a deputy was nearly struck. The car stopped when it approached the deputy's vehicle, which blocked off the road.

Officers allegedly smelled alcohol, but Zephier declined to perform field-sobriety tests or take a preliminary breath test.

Law enforcement took Zephier to the Wagner Community Hospital for a blood draw, where Zephier struggled in his restraints, got hold of a needle and tried to strike an officer, court documents state. He also allegedly made threatening comments warning of retribution when he is released from custody.

Zephier is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, Class 2 felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; three counts of threatening a law enforcement officer and one count of second-offense DUI, Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Zephier was previously arrested for DUI on July 5, 2009, for an incident in Charles Mix County.