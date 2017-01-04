Mitchell teacher honored with national education award

"You're a product of your environment and I really feel like because of this innovative, amazing district I've been able to grow into the person that I am," Christensen said.

Not only has the 28-year-old educator taught at Longfellow for four years, she's also actively involved with a reading class, the student council and Mitchell's LifeQuest.

The honor was kept secret from nearly everyone in the district, and students and faculty were told to gather in the gym for what they believed to be a five-minute assembly. Instead, they were greeted by a group that included Gov. Dennis Daugaard and state Education Secretary Melody Schopp.

In front of the entire school, Daugaard announced Christensen was the recipient of the national award. Christensen was surrounded by her overjoyed students in a group hug immediately after the announcement was made.

"Not everyday is perfect, but everyday presents a different and new challenge but it's so rewarding," Christensen said.

Christensen, a 2007 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, is one of 35 other educators across the country to receive the award and the only one in South Dakota this year.

After graduating from Mount Vernon, Christensen went on to receive a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Augustana University. More recently, she received her master's degree from Augustana.

Christensen is the second teacher in the Mitchell School District to receive the Milken Educator Award. Sherri Becker, the district's curriculum director, received the award in 2003.

This story will be updated.