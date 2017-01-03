"We'll continue, we'll try to keep overtime as low as we can, but it's just impossible to tell what's going to up," Brink said.

Overtime costs were $75,416.99 over budget in 2016, and Commission Chair Brenda Bode said some of her constituents have asked why the jail can't maintain a schedule to avoid the hefty overtime expense. But Radel said a regular schedule doesn't account for inmate transfers during odd hours or other unexpected events.

"So that's the stuff that people question, 'Why do we have all this extra overtime?' " Radel said. "We just schedule the straight work."

Other increased jail expenses were due to a $36,965.43 overrun on inmate medicine costs, $37,203.78 over budget for prisoner food and $117,236 over budget for building expenses — although Radel said that number could be closer to $121,000 after accounting for recently noted expenses.

But Commissioner John Claggett pointed out the additional building costs in 2016 were largely the result of a long overdue jail shower renovation to replace the rusted out pods formerly used in the facility. And Radel said other building costs can be attributed to new security cameras, fire sprinklers and radios.

Radel also had an answer for the additional meal costs.

With approximately 11 more inmates per day in 2016, Radel said prisoner meal expenses also had to rise. And Claggett was surprised to hear about the increase in inmates, which sat at approximately 45 inmates per day in 2015.

Commissioner Randy Reider also noted that the increase in inmates leads to cost overruns.

"So we're busy," Reider said. "Most businesses, busy is good, but your business, we don't want to be so busy."

Before the meeting came to a close Bode mentioned the possibility of receiving quarterly reports about the jail budget, and early in the discussion, she acknowledged some county residents were interested to know why the expenses were so much higher than the 2016 budget.

"I did get quite a few calls in the past week," Bode said. "Much of it, taxpayers probably don't understand what you're required to do, but it was not a Christmas greeting they wanted, to see more money overspent."

Calls continue for improved agendas

More than one year after The Daily Republic's Editorial Board called for more detailed Davison County Commission agendas, and more than one month since the Editorial Board made the same pitch for a second time, KORN News Radio Director J.P. Skelly joined the cause.

The Daily Republic has repeatedly sought more detailed agendas on behalf of Davison County residents curious about the happenings of local government, but the details included in each agenda remain sparse. Skelly made a similar case on Tuesday.

"Back in the fall, Mitchell Daily Republic published an editorial regarding a more detailed agenda for the Davison County Commission meeting, and I was wondering, are we making any progress on that?" Skelly asked during the citizen input portion of the meeting.

Bode admitted the progress was limited, and both Reider and Claggett said the agendas could be improved.

"We've identified that ourselves and said that was our hopes and our intentions, and so we started to try, and we talked about it and we made some progress," Reider said. "We've made some, but minimal, not what we would hope to get."

Reider said he appreciated the reminder, and said more detailed agendas could be beneficial for Davison County residents.

Other business

In other regular business Tuesday, the commissioners:

• Re-elected Brenda Bode as commission chair and Kim Weitala as vice-chair.

• Approved a 2017 digital data policy, selected The Daily Republic as the county's official newspaper, approved committee appointments, approved official depositories and investments, set 2017 welfare assistance rates, approved a two-year land lease at $15,000 per year, approved bills and timesheets and acknowledged volunteers.

• Heard from Physical Plant Director Mark Ruml, who said a 2016 lighting project has been completed. The project cost $23,129.76 to install improved lighting at the Davison County Public Safety Building, Davison County Courthouse, the shop at the Davison County North Offices and the office building at the Davison County Fairgrounds. The county received a $7,241 rebate for the project, and cost savings are project in the future due to the use of energy-saving lights.

• Met with Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins regarding juvenile diversion programs that help limit a juvenile offender's exposure to the justice system. Miskimins said he's fielded calls regarding why Davison County does not acquire reimbursements for juvenile diversion programs, but he said the county did not have any eligible cases for reimbursement in 2016.

• Miskimins also spoke of possibly adding another full-time deputy state's attorney. With part-time Deputy State's Attorney Braden M. Hoefert vacating his post, coupled with the increased workload created by Marsy's Law's mandate to notify crime victims, Miskimins suggested the county consider adding a second full-time deputy state's attorney. Miskimins also noted that felony case filings rose in 2016.

• Heard an annual report from Veterans Service Officer Jessica Davidson. Davidson and Commissioner Randy Reider noted the county has found more drivers for its Disabled American Veterans transportation service.