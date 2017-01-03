One of the apartments in the complex was on fire. Morris said the fire division opened the door, rescued the man — whose name is not immediately available — and put out fire. The fire was primarily confined to the bedroom area, with smoke damage throughout the rest of the unit.

The man was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and released immediately, Morris said. The police officer was taken to Avera Queen of Peace to be checked out. No further updates, including the names of those treated, were available.

Crews left the scene by 1:06 p.m., and residents were able to return to the building, Morris said.

"The smoke detection system in the apartment worked well. It alerted the other tenants of the building and they called 911," Morris said. "There was one particular tenant that evacuated everyone else out of their apartments, then initially attempted to get the person who was in the apartment that had the fire to come out, but was unable to. It just goes to show that smoke detectors do make a world of difference."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Morris said.

The Mitchell Police Division and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) also responded.