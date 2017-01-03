Woonsocket man admits to cutting woman’s throat

As part of the plea process, Judge Jon Erickson asked Novak if he killed Gibson by cutting her throat, to which Novak replied, “Yes, your honor.”

Novak did not make any other statements.

“We wanted to save everybody the heartache of going through a trial,” said Novak’s attorney, Jeff Burns. “It works out for everybody not to relive this over and over again.”

According to court documents filed on Tuesday, Novak stabbed Gibson 10 times in the neck, chest and abdomen with a large kitchen knife. He also inflicted five slash wounds, one of which cut a vein in her neck.

The attack occurred after an argument between Novak and Gibson, the mother of his three children, in the kitchen of their residence at 206 S. Third Ave., court documents state.

Novak called his parents to pick up the children. The parents then alerted law enforcement, who arrived later that morning.

Novak was also charged with alternate counts of first- and second-degree murder, but those charges will be dropped by the prosecutors. First-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony, punishable upon conviction by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Sanborn County State’s Attorney Jeffrey Larson said all three charges are classified as “homicide,” and prosecutors chose manslaughter for the plea deal because the act was committed in “the heat of passion.”

“Everybody, I think, involved feels it’s pretty fair,” Larson said. “Right off the bat, we indicted both murders and first-degree manslaughter. And for that reason, it probably, you could argue, fits all three, and I think it does, but in these facts, the state felt this was the thing to do.”

Murder cases can last for years before they go to trial, so Larson said this could be one of the cheapest murder cases in 10 or 20 years in South Dakota, but cost didn’t factor into the prosecutors’ decision.

“We spend whatever it takes,” Larson said.

Novak initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in September, but Burns said Novak is remorseful for what he’s done.

“There’s an acknowledgement of what happened, so it worked out best for everybody to get it done,” Burns said. “He certainly feels remorse.”

The August incident led the nearby Woonsocket School to implement a self-imposed lockdown, but the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office said no one was in danger after the arrest.

Along with Larson, Assistant Attorney General Brent Kempema prosecuted the case.

A presentence investigation was ordered, but no sentencing date was set. Burns estimated the sentencing hearing could take place as early as February.