Council to set city-school joint election date

Most notably, the council will consider setting June 6 as the date for a joint city-school election, in which the city will see five council seats up for election.

Council members Dan Allen, Steve Rice, Bev Robinson, Susan Tjarks and Dave Tronnes will see their terms expire this year. Allen took the oath of office again in 2014 after serving on the council from 2006 to 2014, Rice has served since 2012, Robinson has served since 2015 and previously from 1999 to 2006, Tjarks has served since 2013 and Tronnes has served since 2014.

Among the seats up for election, Robinson's wasn't initially set to expire until 2018. But because former Councilman Randy Doescher resigned from the Ward 2 seat in 2015 and was replaced by Robinson, the position will be up for election this June.

Councilmen Marty Barington, Mel Olson and Jeff Smith will retain their seats until at least 2018, and Mayor Jerry Toomey will also see his term expire in 2018. Toomey has stated in the past he does not plan to run for re-election when his term expires.

Consent agenda

The council will consider approving the following items of the consent agenda:

• City Council and Public Properties Committee minutes from the Dec. 19 meetings.

• Designate The Daily Republic as the official newspaper for the city of Mitchell in 2017.

• A raffle permit from Mitchell Main Street & Beyond for the Veterans Park project, with the drawing to be held on May 4.

• Set the city and school election for June 6.

• The gas and fuel quotation, pay estimates, bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and the authorization of payments of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Agenda items

The council will consider the following agenda items:

• Meet as the Traffic Commission prior to the City Council meeting to consider creating a bus parking space on the 1300 block of North Kimball Street.

• Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, hear an invocation from Grace Baptist Church, conduct roll call and set aside time to hear citizen input.

• Hear the Traffic Commission report.

• Establish the official depositories for the city of Mitchell in 2017.

• Consider action to award the curbside recycling contract to Petrik Sanitation in the amount of $289,992 for 90-gallon container curbside pickup.

• Consider action on Resolution R2017-01 regarding an airport terminal lease.

• Motion to adjourn.