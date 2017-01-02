Veterans' holiday drive struggling in Mitchell

This year, Mitchell was selected as a dropoff center for the South Dakota American Legion Auxiliary's Veteran's Holiday Relief Drive, which asks community members to donate toiletries, cleaning supplies, sheets, blankets and other everyday items.

The relief drive is in its fifth year, but Mitchell's Post 18 was selected as a dropoff location for the first time last year, according to Maureen Sunderland, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 18 in Mitchell. Last year, the community donated about $3,500 worth of supplies.

"We keep it all local. It's all for our local veterans living here who need it," Sunderland said.

This year, the giving has taken a downturn, as citizens have so far only given about $300 worth of supplies.

Sunderland and Unit 18 Treasurer, Shirley Thelen, couldn't explain the decline but said it was partially caused because former Mitchell High School Student Shelby Riggs was no longer involved in the project.

"We lost her, and nobody picked it up," Sunderland said. "Shelby Riggs brought in quite a bit from the high school."

But Thelen said units in other area towns have also failed to bring as many donations this year. Last year, Mitchell received gifts from several towns as far away as Platte.

The fundraiser kicked off on Nov. 11 and will run through Jan. 30, and anyone who wishes to donate can bring household items to the American Legion building on Main Street in Mitchell.

Veterans in need will be identified in Mitchell, Letcher, Ethan, Alexandria, Parkston and other towns and distributed throughout the term of the fundraiser. Many gifts have already been distributed, and Sunderland said the veterans have been appreciative.

"They got rid of all the stuff we got last year, so you know there's a need," Thelen said. "It's all everyday stuff. It's not stuff you don't use or need."

Five years ago, the drive was founded by Autumn Simunek, who was named Miss South Dakota in 2015. While she encouraged people in Mitchell to continue giving through the fundraiser's final days, she said she was grateful for what has already been given.

"Circumstances change in every community, but as long as the heart and the purpose is still there, there's still people giving over $300 worth of donations, and if you take last year's number away from that, that is still something beautiful and substantial," Simunek said.

In some areas of the state, the fundraiser is going strong, with the Spearfish unit even requesting trucks to distribute donations. Simunek said variance from year to year in each location is expected, and the widespread nature of the program is what will keep it running in the future.

Simunek comes from a military family, and she started the program while she was a student at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion to encourage people to give to veterans year-round.

"I think a lot of people think of the time to give back to our veterans as just being Veterans Day or Memorial Day, but I think they're often forgotten during those inbetween moments," Simunek said. "It's a sad notion that our country can remember something so dearly for a moment and then quickly move on."

In its first year, the program was held only in Vermillion and raised $2,500. Since then it has expanded to 11 dropoff locations across the state and has raised a total of $85,000 worth of supplies in its first four years.

While Mitchell may be experiencing a down year, Simunek said she was happy to include the town as a dropoff location so people don't forget veterans "living between either side of the state."

"I would just like to tell the people of Mitchell that what they've given is appreciated. It is a great gift to our veterans," Simunek said. "But there's always more we can do."

She is working to slowly transition leadership onto the South Dakota American Legion Auxiliary but said she will be a part of the program in some form indefinitely.

Sunderland and Thelen said Simunek's involvement carried weight, and people are more likely to donate knowing the project is supported locally.

One year of smaller numbers hasn't dimmed local spirit for the program, and if organizers ask Unit 18 to host a dropoff location again, Sunderland will happily accept.