Davison Co. Commission to discuss jail budget shortfall

The discussion, which was held over from the previous meeting because two of the five commissioners were not present, will take place at 11 a.m. The discussion will come approximately one year after similar talks took place and a $236,960 supplement was needed to support 2015 operations.

Other business

• 9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, elect a commission chair, elect a commission vice-chair, consider approving minutes from the previous meeting and allow time to hear citizen input.

• 9:15 a.m.: The commission will consider the following items: rates for 2017, a 2017 digital data policy, designate an official newspaper, 2017 committee appointments, determine the county depositories and investment policy, welfare assistance rates and a travel resolution.

• 10 a.m.: Consider a county land lease auction.

• 10:15 a.m.: Meet with Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins regarding a juvenile diversion program.

• 10:30 a.m.: Hold an executive session regarding union negotiations.

• 10:45 a.m.: Meet with Davison County Veterans Service Officer Jessica Davidson to hear an annual report.

• 11 a.m.: Discuss the 2016 Davison County Jail budget shortfall.

• 11:30 a.m.: Hear miscellaneous motions brought to the board, consider approving bills and timesheets and acknowledge volunteers.