Around the Region

Recently, the sheriff's office added Mack, a 3-year-old purebred Belgian Malinois, originally from Holland. Mack worked with the Dutch police before making his way to the United States. His responsibilities in Jerauld County will include drug detection and criminal apprehension, tracking and evidence recovery.

Deputy Paul Sheldon will undergo the 14-plus weeks of training with the dog and will be Mack's permanent handler.

— Wessington Springs True Dakotan

Lake Andes

COMMUNITY MEETING FOR GROCERY STORE: A group of members of the Lake Andes community is banding together in the hopes of bringing a community grocery store to Lake Andes.

A meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the community center in Lake Andes for community members to voice opinions about the possibility of bringing a grocery store to town.

The amount of support shown at the meeting will determine if the project will move forward.

— Lake Andes Wave

Salem

WILBUR-ELLIS DONATES TO MCCOOK CENTRAL: Thanks to a generous donation from Wilbur-Ellis, a precision agriculture technology company, the McCook Central School District will soon have new scoreboards in its gym.

Recently, the company donated $8,000 to McCook Central from its "Impact Funds" account, which are intended to make an impact on the communities where their employees live and work.

Wilbur-Ellis is based in Huron, but has an office in Salem.

— The Salem Special