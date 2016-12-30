Keeping two memories alive

Tyler and Tucker were the oldest and youngest of four boys in the Easton family. Tyler died at 22 years old from cancer in 2010, and Tucker died at age 16 earlier this year in a car crash, respectively.

Of the brothers, Tyler and Tucker were the most similar. Both were avid bull riders and had a passion for hunting, so their parents commemorated them with an afternoon pheasant hunt Friday.

"It's bittersweet, but we want to do it, so we kind of want to make it fun," said Rick Easton, Tyler and Tucker's father.

About 30 people showed up to hunt from 12 to 4 p.m., said Brett Heezen, the boys' uncle and an organizer of the event. Heezen expected far more people from the community to attend a dinner following the hunt at the American Legion hall in Wessington Springs.

Heezen had help organizing the event from Tyler and Tucker's classmates and from members of nearby towns. The wellspring of support shows how much the boys meant to the community.

"No matter what event you go to or where you go, they're both talked about a lot from their classmates and just everyone in the community," Heezen said. "Both of them are very well respected."

Along with dinner, the family raffled off guns with the boys' faces on the stocks, but the Eastons said the event wasn't designed to make money.

"When we started out with this, our main goal was for family and friends to meet on a good note. We are not out to make money. Just have some fun, keep their names alive," Rick said.

On Aug. 30, 2008, Tyler fell off a bull and broke his leg. It failed to heal correctly and a few months later, he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer near his left knee. Doctors amputated his leg, but the cancer had already spread to his lungs. Tyler died on Nov. 15, 2010, at the age of 22, but he never lost his spirit.

"Right up until the point he passed away, he was making jokes with the family," Rick said.

"Even though he had cancer, even though he had an amputated leg, he was our right in the middle of them, making friends and having fun."

The Eastons set up a memorial fund for Tyler, funded each year by raffling off guns provided by Buffalo Butte Ranch in Gregory. The Eastons send money to young people with cancer and to organizations and events designed to fight cancer, such as Relay for Life, and they provide buckles for high-point rides at the Wessington Springs Foothills Rodeo. This fall, Tucker was honored, too.

Tucker, 16, was killed on Aug. 5 after he was ejected from his 1994 Mazda pickup during a rollover crash, south of Ree Heights.

Tucker was not wearing a seat belt, and his parents say they are working on a new project to encourage all drivers to buckle up. They're considering buying seat belt cushions embroidered with Tucker's name or one of his favorite sayings, like "Be 90," which references a good bull-riding score.

Over the summer, Tucker qualified for and participated in a national rodeo event after placing second in the state final. He failed to reach the finals in a group of 170 bull riders, but his parents say they will carry on lessons they learned from their boy, particularly another of his favorite sayings, "Ride rank."

"We can do that in our life without riding bulls. It means don't take the easy one. Don't take the easy way out. You're not going to get anywhere choosing the easiest bull in the bunch every time," Brenda said.

The curve on 349th Avenue, which Rick called "the Ree Heights road," is labeled as a 50 mph curve, Rick said. Including Tucker's crash, Rick said there have been three or four wrecks there in less than two months.

"We've drove it three or four times just in our normal pickup," Rick said. "That's just a bad curve for anybody."

Officials have placed a "Why die?" sign at the spot, which initially made Rick angry and upset, but he has come to accept the new road marker.

Another curve on the road, which Rick believes is less dangerous, is labeled as 45 mph. Rick admits his son was driving too fast, but he hopes authorities change the speed limit soon.

The boys are survived by their two brothers, Tanner, 26, and Trevor, 22, who were among those hunting Friday. Rick said his two surviving sons are quieter than their brothers, who were the most similar and outgoing of the bunch.

But while Tyler and Tucker's deaths are hard to accept, Rick and Brenda intend to follow their sons' footsteps and make the most of life.

"That's been something for me to learn, and it's hard to do it twice," Rick said. "They lived to the fullest. Both of them."