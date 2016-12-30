"It wasn't really a shock to anybody when we consolidated, because it was a process that was slow and we did a step at a time," Corsica-Stickney Superintendent Scott Muckey said Friday. "Looking back on that, that was probably one of the best things we could have done."

The process for the merger began more than six years ago, when Corsica and Stickney started co-oping sports, beginning with football, basketball and track in 2009 and 2010.

From there, the they shared teachers for certain grade levels in an attempt to "be more efficient," said Muckey, who's been with the Corsica district since 1989. Muckey took over as superintendent at the beginning of the 2015-2016 school year, which was the district's first official year.

The gradual integration allowed school officials to do trial-and-error on important aspects of the impending consolidation, like how to operate bus routes and lunch programs.

"It was always an idea that a consolidation would happen down the line," Muckey said. "But you never really talk about a consolidation initially because everybody in the community wants to be by themselves for as long as they can and be their own school."

But the success of the state's newest district has been enough to silence doubts community members may have had following a July 2014 election in each of the two towns.

Both towns, separated by 12 miles, had more than 80 percent of voters supporting the consolidation plan, which went into effect July 1, 2015, and formed the new Corsica-Stickney School District, which is the first, and only, new school district in South Dakota since the Viborg and Hurley School Districts combined to form the Viborg-Hurley School District in 2013.

More opportunities

Now, there are preschool programs in both Corsica and Stickney, kindergarten through sixth grade is housed in Stickney and high school students attend classes in Corsica. In the future, the grades in each community could change "for whatever reason," Muckey said. But, for now, the system is working for Corsica-Stickney.

At the time of the consolidation, enrollment hovered around 230 students, and in the past year has jumped to 251, a number school officials are happy with, especially after 2014 projections showed enrollment would follow a downhill trend through the 2017-2018 school year.

The district has undertaken several minor projects in the past three semesters, including purchasing new furniture for the elementary classes, transferring lights from the football field in Stickney to Corsica, implementing new playground equipment in Stickney and other minor maintenance projects at each facility.

But, more importantly, Corsica-Stickney School Board President Jeremy Wright said, are the additional educational and extracurricular opportunities the consolidation has brought for students.

Prior to the consolidation, Stickney had a shop program, whereas Corsica did not, and since the merger, the district has been able to adopt the program. Additionally, two high school math teachers are on staff to provide different levels of courses for students, and Wright said the district is beginning to look at the possibility of implementing a music program.

For Wright, a nine-year member of the Corsica School Board and a pioneer member of the Corsica-Stickney School Board, the biggest issues since July 2015 have hardly been issues at all.

According to Wright, the most major conflicts have been the result of longstanding traditions from each district — like when or where homecoming is held. To resolve the issues, Wright said, the board has allowed the students to give their input and give suggestions to the board.

"I think we've been able to really expand opportunities, and create better opportunities for students and that was a goal all along," Wright said. "That, to me, is one of the most important things we've gotten out of this consolidation."

And even since the first day, Muckey said the students, staff and each community has embraced the change.

"The kids, especially, have done very well. It's been a good relationship from the very, very beginning, so they've integrated and now they're just Corsica-Stickney," Muckey said. "When you walk down the halls, there's no distinction between towns — we're one."