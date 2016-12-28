First-year Mitchell teachers find their footing

Ross is one of many new teachers to the school district, which is currently out of session for winter break. But while Ross is enjoying having a break from school, she's ready for her second semester as a fourth-grade teacher at L.B. Williams Elementary School to start — so she can keep on improving.

"Your first year is stressful but it's a lot of fun," Ross said. "You definitely grow as a person and you go to bed early every night."

Ross is originally from Madison, and graduated from Colman-Egan High School in 2011. She then attended Mount Marty College, obtaining an elementary and special education degree.

After spending five years at the school, she sent out job applications across the country. But based on advice from her father to choose a school where she felt welcomed, Ross accepted the teaching position in the Mitchell School District.

And so far, she said it's going well but has been a learning process. As a first-year teacher, Ross said it's hard to prepare for what teaching will be like.

"You can't really prepare for your first year ... " Ross said. "When you have to teach something, you almost have to learn it yourself again and then teach it. Long division, I know how to do it, but do I know how to teach it?"

Ross teaches her 22 students everything from math to English to social studies, but also personal skills such as saying "please" and "thank you."

"You're sometimes asking yourself, 'Can I do this?' "Ross said. "Because you want to make sure you're doing everything right."

As a first-year teacher, Ross is not alone. She said other teachers within L.B. Williams have helped her immensely, offering her supplies for her classroom, but also advice. She also has her own mentor within the building.

This mentorship is part of a program started by the school district four years ago, according to Shane Thill, MHS vice principal and co-leader of the mentoring program.

New teachers to school district, who typically have been with the district five years or less, can go through a course of classroom management, but also be assigned a mentor, Thill said. Teachers meet twice a month and go over topics being faced in each classroom, along with different speakers. Thill said the class is also used as a "sounding board," where teachers can bounce ideas off of one another to figure out what's working and what's not.

"We started out with idea that we wanted to give our new teachers more resources and the ability to learn from the more experienced teachers," Thill said. "We also had the idea that by using a mentoring program we could keep more teachers in our district and in the teaching profession for a longer period of time."

Making a return to MHS

For high school teacher McKinsey Tate, teaching is not new for her like it is for Ross, but being a first-year educator in the Mitchell School District is a challenge in itself.

Tate is a 13-year veteran teacher, but this is her first year being back at Mitchell High School, since she graduated from the school in 2000.

For 13 years, Tate taught at the Tri-Valley School District in Colton, but after wanting to return to where her "roots" are located, she decided to make the move back to Mitchell after noticing there was an opening at the high school.

Even though Tate is not new to teaching, she still faces challenges of being a new educator in the Mitchell School District. For years, Tate has always taught senior-level English classes, but now she's teaching freshman and sophomore English, which has been a change for her.

"It's been fun. It's been a good change," Tate said. "But it was pretty much like starting all over again. I felt like a first-year teacher all over again."

Tate has had to start over with the curriculum, and she said many people don't understand how much goes into planning lessons each week — especially for her 130 students.

Since Tate is not new to teaching, she does not utilize the district's mentoring program. But she still finds it helpful to talk with other teachers and school officials within the building, especially the administration, Tate said.

"Unfortunately it's not like that at every school but here it has been awesome and that is just a reminder to me how great this community is," Tate said.

And with the mentoring program, Thill hopes more teachers will feel this way. Thill said it's important for the district to offer its new teachers as many resources as possible. As a new teacher setting up this new curriculum and meeting the district's expectations can be demanding and time consuming.

"That first year of teaching is a difficult and tough time because it doesn't matter if its first year or your 10th year. But if you move into a different school district, you're learning everything new again and what that district expects and not just curriculum, but policies and all those types of things," Thill said. " ... It's a give-and-take and this gives new teachers the opportunity to have veterans observe them and talk about what's working and what they could improve on."