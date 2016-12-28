As of Wednesday, cooperative officials have received approximately 10 applications for the director position, and six for business manager. Interviews with prospective employees are slated to begin this week.

Currently, Core is operating without the two top positions, instead relying on its board of directors and superintendent advisory committee to complete all of its necessary tasks.

"By the time we go to the next Core meeting (Jan. 5), we hope to have some recommendations for the board," Core Hiring Committee Member and Corsica-Stickney Superintendent Scott Muckey said. "We're trying to get that pulled together."

Twelve area school districts in nine counties form the Core co-op, which plans to run in place of Mid-Central Educational Cooperative that's set to dissolve in June.

The co-op intends to keep the application process open until the job is filled in an attempt to gather as many qualified applicants as possible, Burke Superintendent Erik Person said, but there is a "sense of urgency" to fill each position in a timely manner to conduct legal business, create fiscal policies and pay bills.

Advertising for the two positions remained regional, largely due to available funding, Person said, so the majority of applications received thus far have been from local people.

But that doesn't mean others can't apply.

"We have no preconceived notions of who we want or anything like that, so we're open to anybody applying," Person said. "We started out capping a fairly regional net then, if we need to, we'll expand from there."

Core board members are "flexible" and willing to advertise again in the spring, should the interim director and business manager not be "the right fit" for the permanent positions, Person said.

"We really want to find the best fit for each phase, whether those involve the same people or not," Person said. "Right now, we're looking for someone to get us through the next six months and get us off the ground and do what we think is best for the organization."