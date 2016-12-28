With the approval of the project, which would replace standard lighting throughout each of the district's three facilities with LED lights, Corsica-Stickney will be put at the top of the list for the 2017 cycle of loans from the state of South Dakota intended for schools to do improvement projects, according to Corsica-Stickney Superintendent Scott Muckey.

The loan would have 0 percent interest for 10 years and would cover the entirety of the project. GenPro Energy Solutions, a Piedmont-based company, submitted the only proposal for the project and guarantees if the district doesn't see the cost savings predicted within 10 years, it will pay the difference to the school. So, ultimately, the money saved by the new LED lights within the first 10 years of installation should be more than enough to cover the cost of the project, Muckey said.

"You look at it and it's almost like you can't not do it," Muckey said. "It should be a long-term savings for the district."

The proposal for the Stickney Elementary School was $64,926.99, with an estimated return on investment (ROI) of 5.18 years; Corsica High School was $67,915.09, with an estimated ROI of 5.38 years; and Corsica Elementary was $24,921.81 with a projected ROI of 5.57 years.

It was also proposed that the lighting project be extended to include the football field, which was projected to cost $174,935.69 with an estimated ROI of 17.56 years, so the Corsica-Stickney School Board opted to nix that portion of the plan. Recently, the district moved lights from the Stickney football field to Corsica to improve the atmosphere at the facility, Muckey said, so there would be few benefits to including it in the project.

The project would start whenever the state has funding available again, should the district proceed. School officials could still withdraw or decide to fund the project independently without the loan, Muckey said.

Several school districts in the region are currently or have already taken on projects with the same state funding, including Platte-Geddes and Plankinton, Muckey said, with GenPro spearheading many of those projects, as well.

So, when a representative from GenPro stopped at Corsica-Stickney one day and suggested the project, Muckey said the district had to consider.

"Nobody was out there looking for it, it just kind of showed up," Muckey said. "Once the program's explained and there's a guarantee, you probably should take a serious look at this because it looks beneficial for the district."