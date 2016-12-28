Circuit court cases from 12/27

• Benjamin Amadon, 23, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, grand theft by receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $2,500 and possession of a firearm after a felony drug conviction. A jury trial was scheduled for February.

• Aloysius Cross, 23, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault against a law enforcement officer by kicking a Mitchell police officer on Sept. 16. Charges of resisting arrest, obstructing police, jailer or firefighter, intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids and another charge of simple assault against law enforcement were dismissed. Cross was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended to 90 days in jail with credit for 24 days served. Cross was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program.

• Mark Drapeau, 32, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine and denied violating probation by missing two court services appointments and failing to provide an updated address. A jury trial was scheduled for February, and a court trial was scheduled at the same time for the alleged probation violation. Drapeau was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• Shannon Hansen, 32, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended to 180 days in jail with credit for 84 days served, for third-or-subsequent simple assault. Hansen was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to enroll in the 24/7 Sobriety Program. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

• Wanda Jennings, 45, of Letcher, was given a reimposition of a previous sentence but was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, with credit for 96 served, for violating probation by using alcohol and being discharged from a treatment program. Jennings will be released when a bed date is available at a treatment program, and she was placed on probation for three years. Jennings was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine and has violated probation once before.

• Wetu Kiyukan, 21, of Mitchell, was ordered to go to job service and was given furloughs for job interviews. As of Tuesday evening, Kiyukan had not returned from her furlough. She had also been warned that failing to return would result in another felony charge and authorities are seeking information regarding her whereabouts.

• Amber Lautt, 24, of Plankinton, requested release from jail on bond. The request was denied because she failed to attend appointments when she was last released on bond. Lautt is charged with possession of methamphetamine aiding, abetting or advising third-degree burglary and possessing tools with the intent to commit burglary.

• Jeffery McGhee, 44, of Mitchell, was not present. A bench warrant has already been filed, so no action was taken. McGhee is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Myhalee Metcalf, 22, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks. Metcalf is charged with ingestion of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and petty theft valued more than $400.

• Pamela Miller, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine. A jury trial was scheduled for February.

• James Spino, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A jury trial was scheduled for February.

• Chase Stoebner, 21, of Tripp, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, aggravated assault and intentional damage to property valued between $400 and $1,000. A jury trial was scheduled for February.