Davison Co. Jail goes $305K over budget

The supplement was briefly discussed at Tuesday's Davison County Commission meeting at the county's North Offices building, but Commission Chair Brenda Bode said the jail budget will be discussed in greater detail next week when all five commissioners plan to be in attendance. Commissioner John Claggett attended Tuesday's meeting by teleconference, Bode said, and Commissioner Randy Reider was absent.

"We don't really have an option, we have to do it," Bode said after the meeting about the budget supplement. "We took care of the business at hand today, but it's not something that we have come to a conclusion on."

In 2015, the jail tore through its budget due to hefty overtime costs for personnel, as well as increases in medicinal costs for inmates and prisoner food.

Last December, Corrections Administrator Don Radel told The Daily Republic the jail has been underfunded for approximately 10 years, so Radel said he has done his best to work with the budget he's been given.

Bode anticipated the commission would ramp up talks about the jail at its next regular meeting.

"We did not discuss it because I really want everybody at the table, and there's going to be some real discussion on it and some clarity as to what are our concerns, and to what we feel didn't happen and what has to happen," Bode said.

The news wasn't all bad Tuesday, as all county employees and elected officials — including the commissioners themselves — were given a 2 percent raise by the board.

Last year, county employee wages were increased by 2 percent and 50 cents an hour, while the commissioners received a 3 percent increase. The five commissioners will earn $16,801.95 in 2017.

As far as the 2 percent raise this year for all full-time and part-time employees and elected officials, Bode said it's a priority for the board to keep raising wages.

"I was very happy that we were in a position that we could continue to do that," Bode said. "You know, it's been a goal of the commissioners to get the employee wages up to a good level that's comparable with other wages in this community and also within governments of like counties."

Other business

• Approved various contingency transfer, denied one welfare claim and approved two Family and Medical Leave Act requests.

• Approved the resignation of one Davison County Jail employee and the hiring of two part-time workers and one full-time employee. The commission also approved a 24/7 Sobriety Program staffing grant.

• Authorized Highway Superintendent Rusty Weinberg to apply for a bridge improvement grant.