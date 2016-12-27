Christmas Eve fire destroys Ethan shed

When they arrived on scene, the shed, owned by Marty Neugebauer, was fully engulfed in flames, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ron Miiller. The firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour, focusing primarily on saving a house and bags of harvested corn nearby.

"Fortunately, the wind was out of the right direction, or that would have caused a big problem with the house close by," Miiller said.

The house was undamaged, but the shed was a total loss. One woman lives in the residence but was not home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

The shed didn't appear to be worth much, Miiller said, and although it is unknown what was stored inside the shed, there was no evidence of vehicles or anything of high value.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, but Miiller believes it was caused by a heat lamp or an electrical issue. He said the incident is not being investigated and that the fire is not believed to be suspicious.