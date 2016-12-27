Inmate fails to return to Davison Co. Jail

On Tuesday, Kiyukan appeared in court at the Davison County Public Safety Center in Mitchell. She was ordered to go to the county's job services office, and the judge agreed to grant her a two-hour furlough for that meeting, as well as for job interviews. She was warned that failing to return would result in another felony charge.

On Nov. 29, Kiyukan pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to four years in prison, suspended to 90 days in jail with credit for 15 days served, and she was placed on probation for three years. After sentencing, Kiyukan shouted an explicit word and told the court she struggled to control her temper.

Kiyukan is a 5-foot-7-inch Native American female with brown hair and brown eyes. She has "BK" tattooed on her right ankle and "MYA" on her left hand. Anyone with information regarding Kiyukan's whereabouts is urged to contact the Davison County Sheriff's Office or a local law enforcement agency.