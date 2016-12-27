Suspect in vehicle thefts pleads not guilty

"We are diligently working on a plea agreement," said his attorney, Theresa Rossow, to the judge.

Kiner is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony; three counts of grand theft valued between $5,000 and $100,000, Class 4 felonies; third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony; four counts of grand theft valued less than $2,500 and two counts of grand theft by receiving stolen property, Class 6 felonies; five counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle, two counts of petty theft and unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle, Class 1 misdemeanors.

The charges stem from incidents on Nov. 7, 10 and 11, in which Kiner allegedly entered a Lawler Street apartment and took several items, including $200 in cash, and later stole two vehicles and was involved in taking numerous items from other vehicles in Mitchell, including six firearms and more cash.

A jury trial was scheduled for the week beginning Feb. 28 for both cases. The maximum penalty, if he is convicted of all the charges, is 72 years in prison, eight years in jail and a $160,000 fine.

On Dec. 20, police arrested another suspect, Skyler Leiferman, 21, of Mitchell, in connection with the Lawler Street apartment burglary. Leiferman allegedly took several marijuana pipes from the residence because he needed a "fix," court documents state.

Leiferman is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.

In August, Leiferman was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to 180 days in jail with credit for 138 days served, for second-degree burglary.