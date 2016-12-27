Wagner man charged with raping sleeping woman

According to court documents, the woman returned home from a house party in Wagner but was followed by the partygoers. Court documents state the woman allowed three friends to stay but asked everyone else, including Grant, to leave. Grant stayed, but around 1 a.m., the woman decided to go to sleep.

Around 3 or 4 a.m., the woman woke up and allegedly saw Grant on top of her, so she pushed him off.

The woman reported the incident to the Wagner School counselor, who reported the incident to police on Nov. 14.

Grant was charged with third-degree rape of a person incapable of giving consent, a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. A warrant was issued on Dec. 8, and bond was set at $15,000.