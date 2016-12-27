Davison County Magistrate Court for Sept. 26 through Oct. 10

• Mary Lynn Alexander, 41, Mitchell; improper highway entry, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Taylor Christine Cimpl, 24, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Levi Jay Guericke, 18, Mitchell, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Floyd Bruce McGuire, 66, Trinity, Florida, speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• David Albert Weber, 64, Parkston, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Roger Kristian Oleson, 53, Brandon, speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Wenhao Kou, 24, St. Paul, Minnesota, speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Alan Richard Schroeder, 61, Mount Vernon; speeding other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Nicholas S. Meyer, 38, Merrill, Wisconsin, distribute/possession with intent to distribute 1 pound or more marijuana, suspended execution of sentence; $1,250 fine; $104 costs; four years in penitentiary; credit for seven days; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; repay court appointed attorney's fees; be imprisoned in the state penitentiary for the terms ordered by the court; remanded to immediate custody of sheriff.

• Jesse William Peterson, 36, Brandon; speeding on state highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• David Shawn Marler, 41, Sioux Falls; driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; conditions; pay fines, costs and fees; enroll in attend and complete at own expense a DUI class and sent written verification of successful completion to court and state's attorney; work/school/treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turn in valid driver's license.

• Zachary Michael Vawser, 21, Mitchell; exhibition driving, $54 fine, $66 costs.

• William Dean Nebelsick, 57, Mitchell; improper highway entry, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Lucas Edward Johnson, 26, Mitchell; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Anne Marie Young-McNaughton, 48, Grand Rapids, Michigan; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Dillon Dean Karlen, 25, Warner, speeding on interstate highway $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael Vincint Miller, 35, Mount Vernon; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Jill Patricia Harte, 48, Hartland, Wisconsin, speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Richard William Coelho, 35, Madison, Wisconsin; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine, $66 costs.

• Rhiannon Grace Johnson, 16, Mitchell; failure to yield after stop $60 fines; $60 costs.

• Kimberly J. Buxton, 61, Olathe, Kansas, speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Lana Renee Lewis, 61, Fedora; speed on four lane in rural area, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Haley Clair Stahl, 21, Mitchell; speeding other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Elizabeth Alice Goldammer, 19, Mitchell; petty theft, second degree, $400 or less; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Sheradynn Ann Eagleman, 21, Mitchell; entering or refusing to leave property after notice, $100 fine; $84 costs.

• Samuel Albert Walter Plummer, 26, Hickory, North Carolina, speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Leonard D. Hancock, 74, Mount Vernon; speeding on a state highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Andrew John Herrlein 14, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Robert Rand Gruenewald, 65, Corsica, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Jennifer Maree Klumb, 34, Ethan; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Jarred Trevor Ketchum, 17, Parkston; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Angela Christine Luczak, 48, Letcher, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Michelle Renna Wendt, 50, Woonsocket, seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Thomas Emery Barber, 54, Mitchell; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 cots.

• Scott Andres Obago, 40, Lower Brule, speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Kreg Russell Koeshall, 54, Mitchell; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Tessa Rae Lutterman, 18, Spanaway, Washington, speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Sheila Fae Wels, 62, Mitchell; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Brianna L. Prickett, 36, Ethan, careless driving, $54 fine; $66 costs; fail to stop after accident with unattended vehicle, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Austin James Koehn, 27, Oacoma, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $66 costs.

• Jamie Ann Young, 35, Mitchell; driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $84 costs; 30 days in jail; 11 days suspended, credit for nine days; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; pay restitution through clerk of courts.

• Kevin Lee White Jr., 19, Fort Thompson, possession two ounces of marijuana or less, $200 fine; $84 costs.

• Cody Allen Schmidt, 26, Mitchell, possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II, $1,250 fine; $104 costs; three years in the penitentiary, conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; repay court appointed attorney fees; be imprisoned in penitentiary for term ordered by court; remanded to immediate custody of the sheriff.

• Daniel John Qualls, 35, Mitchell; driving under the influence, first offense; $200 fine; $269 costs; $584.99 restitution; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: shall pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees; enroll in, attend and complete at your own expense, a DUI class and sent written verification of successful completion to the court and state's attorney; acknowledges that an alcohol/evaluation has been obtained and orders that the defendant shall follow the evaluator's recommendations and send written verification of compliance to state's attorney office; enroll in and participate in at own expense the 24/7 program for duration of any permit.

• Roger Lamond Sherfield, (no date of birth), Pittsburg, California; speeding on interstate highway; $99 fine; $66 costs.

• Kayle Marie Bryant, 29, Mount Vernon; speeding on other roadways; $19 fine; $66 costs; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Halley Allison Zephier, 16, Pickstown; speeding on other roadways, $99 fine; $66 costs.

• Lorene V. Helmuth, 24, Alexandria; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Jaylin Donald Heinrich 36, Dimock; speeding on other roadways, $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Kristina Marie Nuss, 28, Mitchell; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Katie Renee Valle, 31, Sioux Falls; possession of prescription/non-prescription drugs or controlled substances: suspended execution of sentence; $1,250 fine; $104 costs; 10 years in penitentiary; 10 years suspended; must serve 170 days in county jail; conditions: be placed under supervision of the chief court service officer/board of pardons and parole or representative; obey all conditions placed upon him; obey all laws; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances including marijuana; be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion of violation of provisions of probation; repay Davison County for all court appointed attorney's fees; shall obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations including aftercare and treatment; unless attending an approved educational or training program, defendant must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to the best of ability; submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing any any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and be responsible for costs of such testing; may not enter any premises where the primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages.

• Christian Paul Filter, 23, Woonsocket; possession 2 ounces of marijuana or less; $300 fine; $84 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; the defendant will provide a UA today and if clean for THC, the jail time will all be suspended; conditions; pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Solomon Chris Stahl, 47, Tabor; permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; $116 fine; $84 costs; $100 restitution; five days in jail; five days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; pay restitution through clerk of courts; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Ashley Houle, 21, Tea; unauthorized ingestion of controlled substance/drug in schedules III or IV; $1,250 costs; $104 costs; $120 restitution; two years in penitentiary; two years suspended; defendant shall serve 120 days in county jail; conditions: be placed under supervision of chief court service officer and board of pardons and patrols; Shall obey all laws; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances including marijuana; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that there is any violation of any provision of probation; repay Davison County for court appointed attorney's fees; obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations including any aftercare and treatment; unless attending an approved educational or training program, defendant must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability; submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and be responsible for costs of testing; may not enter any premises where their primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages.

• Jamie Ann Young, 35, Mitchell; unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence: $104 costs; five years in penitentiary; five years suspended; must served 180 days of jail time to be used in abeyance of Drug Court; conditions pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; repay court appointed attorney fees; be on probation under the supervision of circuit's chief court services officer and shall obey terms and conditions of probation agreement; shall obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for four years; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervision authority or law enforcement officer; upon reasonable suspicion of violation of any provision of this sentence; shall neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; shall submit to testing of blood, breath or urine, upon request of any supervision authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; promptly enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by court services officer; immediately enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to testing twice daily and pay all costs of such testing; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall use best effort to obtain a high school diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED); shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; further ordered that court, for cause shown, may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any on the time defendant is on probation; must complete drug court successfully. Defendant also needs to be held until Thursday drug court.

• Richard Hanaford Jensen, 65, Eau Claire, Wisconsin; starting, stopping or turning signals, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Ahmed Kareem Azyan, 29, Dallas, Texas; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Clayton Wayne Dean, 43, Artesian; speeding on state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Norma Aquino-Vizcaino, 34, Mitchell; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Drew Allan Bollinger, 16, Mitchell; passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts; $25 fine.

• Greg Lee Mendenhall, 69, Plankinton; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Carolyn Nancy Sivik, 55, Mitchell; reckless driving, $450 fine; $219 fine; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; enroll in, attend and complete at own expense, a DUI class and send written verification of successful completion to the court and state's attorney.

• Ii Y Yoo, 73, Chicago, Illinois; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine, $66 costs.

• Jackie Lee Horton, 41, Mitchell, speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Tanya Rae Hight, 35, Mitchell; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Mathew Max Buechler, 20, Bowdle; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Andrew Paul Frederick Sorenson, 32, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Trevor Ivan Guthmiller, 19, Yankton; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Brent J. Patterson, 41, Sharonville, Ohio; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Joanne Lynne Darrington, 70, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Clinton Merle McQuistion; 24, Reliance; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael Cameron Allen, 31, Mitchell, driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $204 fine; $66 costs; fail to maintain financial responsibility, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Kallene Kay Freeborn, 35, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Ethan A. Doerger, 21, Los Gatos, California; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Rebecca Ann Bridge, 38, Iowa City, Iowa; speeding on interstate highway; $29 fine; $66 costs.

• Pam Sue Schroeder, 62, Mitchell; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Norma Yokata Aquino Vizcaino, 34, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Lucas E. Schmidt, 18, Pierre, following too closely, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Brooke Marie Vaughn, 17, Mitchell speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Francisco Vargas, 30, Brentwood, California; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Cory Joseph Rice, 19, Mitchell; exhibition driving, $54 fine; $66 costs; renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Jason A. Aalbers, 21, Mitchell; possession of 2 ounces of marijuana or less; $200 fine; $84 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; work/school/treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and upon turning in a valid driver's license.

• Casey Dwayne Nespor, 21, Mitchell; simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury; $200 fine; $84 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended on these conditions; pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses and obey all laws for one year; do not engage in any threatening or fighting behaviour.

• Kevin Ralph Randall, 51, Sioux Falls; possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence; $1,250 fine; $104 costs; five years in penitentiary; five years suspended; must serve 180 days in county jail; conditions: be placed under supervision of chief court service officer/board of pardons and parole; be governed by those rules and regulations; shall obey all laws; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages or any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs, or illegal substances including marijuana; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that a violation of any provision of probation is taking place; obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follows all recommendations, including aftercare and treatment; unless attending an approved educational or training program, the defendant must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to the best of ability; submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation officer and be responsible for costs of such testing; may not enter any premises where their primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; shall repay davison county for all court appointed attorney's fees.

• Josie Kristin Boosinger, 34, Mitchell; possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $600 fine; $104 costs; 30 months in penitentiary; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay Davison County for costs of prosecution; repay court appointed attorney's fees; be imprisoned in state penitentiary for terms ordered by court.

• Tanner M. Turkey, 23, Mitchell; disorderly conduct; $134 fine; $66 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees; have no contact with victims in this case or the co-defendant for a period of six months.

• Joshua Donald Weber, 22, Woonsocket; possession controlled substance in Schedules III or IV; suspended execution of sentence; $1,250 fine; $104 costs; two years in the penitentiary; two years suspended; must serve 146 days in county jail, getting credit for two days; conditions: be placed under the supervision of chief court service officer/board of pardons and parole and be governed by their rules and regulations; obey all laws; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances including marijuana; be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion of violation of any provision of probation; repay Davison County for all court appointed attorney fees; obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations including any aftercare and treatment; unless attending an approved educational or training program, the defendant must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability.; submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and be responsible for all costs of such testing; man not enter any premises where their primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages.

• Haylee Marie Schoenfelder, 18, Mitchell; careless driving; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael Freidrick Stotz, 21, Aberdeen; illegal barrier/median crossing, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Katie Jo Williams, 30, Parkston; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Russel James Peterson, 36, Shakopee, Minnesota; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs;

• Rodney Allen Ferger, 61, Janesville, Wisconsin; open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $54 fine; $66 costs; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Aidith Noelle Rushford, 24, Mitchell; renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Freida Mae Sayler, 63, Utica; speeding on a state highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Kandee Karmein Strand, 68, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Paulette M. Smith, 74, Aurora, Colorado, unsafe/illegal backing, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Luis Rafael Bermudez III, Apopka, Florida; speeding on interstate highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Kaitlyn Asmus, 17, Mitchell, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.