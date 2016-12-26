Davison Co. Commission to consider 2017 wages

The commission will also consider setting the wages of elected officials and other county employees for 2017.

Other business

• 9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, approve minutes and hear both citizen input and board reports.

• 9:15 a.m.: Conduct a supplemental budget hearing.

• 9:30 a.m.: Consider contingency transfers.

• 9:45 a.m.: Meet with State's Attorney Jim Miskimins regarding a juvenile diversion program.

• 10 a.m.: Meet with Corrections Administrator Don Radel regarding a resignation, three new hires and a 24/7 staffing grant.

• 10:15 a.m.: Set the wages for elected officials for 2017.

• 10:20 a.m.: Set the 2017 wages for county commissioners.

• 10:25 a.m.: Set employee wages for 2017.

• 10:30 a.m.: Consider approving an "increase" for James Taylor, P.C. Firm. No other information was provided.

• 10:35 a.m.: Meet with Highway Superintendent Rusty Weinberg regarding a bridge improvement grant.

• 10:50 a.m.: Hear miscellaneous motions brought to the board, consider approving bills and timesheets and consider approving Family and Medical Leave Act requests.