Davison Co. Commission to consider 2017 wages
The Davison County Commission will determine how much they should get paid at Tuesday's regular meeting.
Last December, the five-person board gave itself a 3 percent raise, bringing their annual salaries up to $16,472.50. The decision to set the annual commissioner salary will be made at a 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday at the Davison County North Offices at 1420 N. Main St.
The commission will also consider setting the wages of elected officials and other county employees for 2017.
Other business
• 9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, approve minutes and hear both citizen input and board reports.
• 9:15 a.m.: Conduct a supplemental budget hearing.
• 9:30 a.m.: Consider contingency transfers.
• 9:45 a.m.: Meet with State's Attorney Jim Miskimins regarding a juvenile diversion program.
• 10 a.m.: Meet with Corrections Administrator Don Radel regarding a resignation, three new hires and a 24/7 staffing grant.
• 10:15 a.m.: Set the wages for elected officials for 2017.
• 10:20 a.m.: Set the 2017 wages for county commissioners.
• 10:25 a.m.: Set employee wages for 2017.
• 10:30 a.m.: Consider approving an "increase" for James Taylor, P.C. Firm. No other information was provided.
• 10:35 a.m.: Meet with Highway Superintendent Rusty Weinberg regarding a bridge improvement grant.
• 10:50 a.m.: Hear miscellaneous motions brought to the board, consider approving bills and timesheets and consider approving Family and Medical Leave Act requests.